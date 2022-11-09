Waverly Vendor Bash to feature 50-plus booths, food trucks this Sunday

WAVERLY — Keri Cooper knows that holiday shopping can be exhausting. That’s why it’s important, she says, to host any big vendor fairs before the burnout sets in.

“In the first part of November, people are just starting or they’re in the middle of their Christmas shopping,” said Cooper, an administrative assistant in Waverly School District 145’s Central Office.

On Nov. 13, Cooper and fellow Waverly moms Danielle Griffin and Shavon Rosenthal will host the ninth-annual Waverly Post-Prom Vendor Bash, which brings over 50 crafters and vendors to Waverly Middle School for an event that doubles as a fundraiser for Waverly’s high school post-prom.

In the event’s infancy, it was held in early December, but it quickly became clear that many people had had enough of Christmas shopping by then. Cooper, Griffin and Rosenthal responded by moving the Vendor Bash ahead a month, and many crafters now know to pencil the event into their calendar each year for the first Sunday of November.

The vendor fair has proven to be a cash cow for post-prom funding efforts in the past, and this year, Cooper and company are joining forces with Waverly’s cheer team and its sponsor Sami Binder to bring food trucks to the event as a dual fundraiser.

“We have a lot of people that attend,” Cooper said. “I thought, ‘Well, if (the cheer team) has a lot of people who attend because of the food trucks, then it’s kind of a win-win for both fundraisers.”

The food trucks on site will be Kona Ice, Sweets On The Streets, Baconazing, Jo-on-the-Go, Golden Goat Pizza and MotorFood. Cooper said the craft vendors sell items ranging from baked goods and boutique clothing to dog treats and homemade bread.

“We kind of have everything, honestly,” Cooper said.

On the day of the event, Waverly Middle School will be packed with vendor booths in the school’s gym and the adjacent commons area. The way it’s structured, there shouldn’t be any “bad” spots for vendors.

“That’s why we use the middle school, because it’s one location, and you can see it all,” Cooper said. “If you go to different craft fairs, you could miss a room that has 10 vendors in it.”

Prospective vendors can sign up for the fair up until the day of the event. To do so, they should call School District 145’s Central Office at 402-786-2321 and ask for Keri Cooper.

“It’s always fun when we get new (vendors),” Cooper said. “It’s a great fundraiser, it’s a way to meet people and it brings the community together.”

The Waverly Vendor Bash runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13. A raffle will also be held, and first prize is a $100 gift card to Scheels. Admission is free.