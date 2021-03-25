Waverly track and field teams off to fast start

CRETE – The Waverly track and field teams each finished first at the season opening indoor meet held at Doane University on March 20.
The girls won the meet after scoring 96 team points, 10 more than Beatrice who finished second.
A Viking medaled in 11 of the 16 events and it was senior Whitney Lauenstein leading the way with a pair of individual gold medals.
Lauenstein was declared the winner in the high jump after clearing 5-5. Jessie Moss of Syracuse also cleared 5-5, but Lauenstein was determined the winner with less misses.
On the track, the University of Nebraska volleyball recruit breezed past the rest of the field in the 60-meter hurdles after breaking the tape with a time of 9.66 seconds, nearly a second ahead of teammate Mary Schulyak who finished second with a time of 10.52.
Senior Macy Persinger also added a gold medal at the meet after crossing the finish line first in the 400-meter dash with an impressive time of 62.54.
The 1-2 punch of freshman Millie Waldo (2:36) and senior Grace Lange (2:39) finished first and second respectively in the 800-meter run at the indoor meet.
The Vikings mile relay team (4:21) and two-mile relay team (10:39) also finished first at the opening meet of the indoor season.
Senior pole vaulter Grace Hartweg added a runner-up finish in the pole vault at the meet in Crete after clearing 9-0.
Senior Alexis Rohlfs added a fourth-place finish in the discus with a mark of 97-5.
The boys team scored 84 team points at the meet and finished in a tie for first with Hastings High School.
Senior distance specialist Trae Greve finished with a first place finish in the two-mile at the season opening meet after completing his laps with a time of 10:50.
Junior hurdler Hogan Wingrove also scored 10 points at the meet after breaking the tape in the 60-meter hurdles while blazing to a time of 8.7.
Sophomore sprinter A.J. Heffelfinger added eight points for the Vikings in the 400-meter dash after crossing the finish line with a time of 55.41.
Senior Will Armatys added a second-place finish in the 60-meter dash for the Vikings. He was edged at the tape by Diego Rodriguez of Beatrice after posting an impressive early season time of 7.17 in the event.
Senior Conrad Schroeder scored six points at the meet after finishing third in Crete with a time of 2:14 in the 800-meter run.
The Waverly mile relay team took home first place at the meet after posting a time of 3:44.