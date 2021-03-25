Waverly track and field teams off to fast start

CRETE – The Waverly track and field teams each finished first at the season opening indoor meet held at Doane University on March 20.

The girls won the meet after scoring 96 team points, 10 more than Beatrice who finished second.

A Viking medaled in 11 of the 16 events and it was senior Whitney Lauenstein leading the way with a pair of individual gold medals.

Lauenstein was declared the winner in the high jump after clearing 5-5. Jessie Moss of Syracuse also cleared 5-5, but Lauenstein was determined the winner with less misses.

On the track, the University of Nebraska volleyball recruit breezed past the rest of the field in the 60-meter hurdles after breaking the tape with a time of 9.66 seconds, nearly a second ahead of teammate Mary Schulyak who finished second with a time of 10.52.

Senior Macy Persinger also added a gold medal at the meet after crossing the finish line first in the 400-meter dash with an impressive time of 62.54.

The 1-2 punch of freshman Millie Waldo (2:36) and senior Grace Lange (2:39) finished first and second respectively in the 800-meter run at the indoor meet.