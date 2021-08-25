Waverly theatre looking to venture outside the box

WAVERLY – Waverly Theatre Company will be pushing the limits this year.
In the past, Waverly High School senior Briley Ockinga said the department hasn’t been challenged or stepped forward into something new.
“Our department has had a habit of just staying in this box,” Ockinga said.
But this year will be different.
The high school program will be working to buck societal norms through their selected productions this year while also venturing out of the box by competing in one-act, or play production, through the Nebraska School Activities Association for the first time in seven years.
A one-act is a condensed, 30-minute play. The program is judged on characterization, voice, ensemble, timing, staging and overall effectiveness as well as how the tech crew does with cooperation, technical skill, organization and neatness.
The school has 30 minutes to get the entire set on, perform the production and remove the set as well.
The program will be operating under the theme of “Stronger than you think” and will perform “The Scarlet Letter” and “Little Women” as one-acts this fall.
“Reading these (plays) I was just thinking about the ways society puts people in boxes and keeps them down and how people are resilient and push through,” teacher Kristen Friesen said.
She also recalled thinking about how resilient her students were, still being able to put on productions despite a pandemic. As she was listening to music one day she heard René Marie’s song “Stronger Than You Think” and felt that should be the theme along with the productions she had selected.
Along with the two fall productions, Waverly theatre will also put on “Bright Star” for the spring musical.
“We have issues of gender, we have issues of classism, we have double standards,” Friesen said.
Not only will how they are competing in one-act be different, the way they do one-act will be diverse from other schools. Friesen said normally theatre programs won’t have a fall play and just focus on its one-act instead.
Friesen is determined to make both work. On Nov. 12, 13 and 14, the theatre program will be presenting “A Night of One-acts” where they will perform “The Scarlet Letter” and “Little Women.”
This will give the program the opportunity to practice their competition piece “The Scarlet Letter.” One-act competitions begin at the end of November and ends with the state championship in December.
While it’s something new, competing in play production will be a challenge. Friesen said in one-acts, conveying the character within 30 minutes will be one of the main issues the program faces.
“I think that’s what I’m most excited for,” senior Samuel Cunningham said. “Especially with the challenge of one-act, just being able to completely embody that character within 30 minutes.”
Friesen also said being able to project will be another obstacle they face since the actors will not have individual microphones for competition. The set will also be “tricky” and require a lot of practice.
Despite this, Friesen said it will be beneficial for her students. Friesen said she pushed to participate in one-act this year so that the large group of seniors in the program would have the chance to experience this competition.
Ockinga said she looks forward to the one-act experience.
“I’m a very big crew person,” Ockinga said. “I want to go into backstage stuff and community theater after high school, so I’m very excited for this opportunity to go and compete because I want to be able to take light design and like my stage manager skills to a competition level just to see what it’s like.”
While the two one-acts Waverly will do this year are not meant to be varsity and junior varsity situations, Friesen said she will be really “picky” when it comes to selecting cast members for “The Scarlet Letter.” For senior Trey Erlandson, he looks forward to the challenge of selectiveness.
“I mean my whole thing is just I like the idea of performing with people I know and actually being able to show off,” Erlandson said.
Ockinga is no longer worried about the theatre department being stuck in a box and is hopeful for the program’s experience competing in one-act.
“I think every year there’s going to be something different brought out, especially at a competitive level,” she said. “Just having that for students coming up, new students coming up, I think that’s going to be really exciting.”
Elsie Stormberg is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach her via email at elsie.stormberg@wahoonewspaper.com.