Waverly theatre looking to venture outside the box

“I think that’s what I’m most excited for,” senior Samuel Cunningham said. “Especially with the challenge of one-act, just being able to completely embody that character within 30 minutes.”

Friesen also said being able to project will be another obstacle they face since the actors will not have individual microphones for competition. The set will also be “tricky” and require a lot of practice.

Despite this, Friesen said it will be beneficial for her students. Friesen said she pushed to participate in one-act this year so that the large group of seniors in the program would have the chance to experience this competition.

Ockinga said she looks forward to the one-act experience.

“I’m a very big crew person,” Ockinga said. “I want to go into backstage stuff and community theater after high school, so I’m very excited for this opportunity to go and compete because I want to be able to take light design and like my stage manager skills to a competition level just to see what it’s like.”