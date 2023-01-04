Waverly Theatre Company to host murder mystery dinner

WAVERLY — For one night only, the Waverly High School auditorium’s stage will transform into a Prohibition-era speakeasy. A barkeep will serve mocktails, a dinner will be served, and wouldn’t you know it? There’s been a murder.

On Jan. 12, the Waverly Theatre Company — Waverly High School’s theater program — will host a “Murder Mystery Dinner Theater,” written, directed and acted by Waverly students. Only 100 patrons will be admitted for the occasion, which, for $25, will include dinner, dessert and a show.

“It’s interactive, so the people who are attending have to try to figure out who the murderer is,” said theater director Kristen Friesen. “The kids will go table-to-table to drop hints as different characters.”

Friesen said the auditorium’s stage will be arranged in a circle, and the performance will take place in the middle — like a theater-in-the-round stage setup. On the floor in front of the stage, a jazz band will play deep cuts from the Waverly music department’s archives. Attendees will be encouraged, but not required, to dress in 1920s-appropriate garb.

The purpose of the event is to raise money for the theater department, which has to pay for the rights to its spring musical, “Annie,” and for that show’s costumes. It also has to pay for an outside choreographer and a music director.

Waverly junior Austin Ockinga said the school’s theater students have put on similar fundraiser events in the past, but none since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We just wanted to bring a murder mystery back because it’s a really interactive, really easy-to-plan, really fun show that we can put on,” Ockinga said.

The best part for Friesen is she’s hardly had to be involved with the planning at all. It was the students’ idea, and they’re in charge of just about every aspect. Junior Malcolm Witte wrote the script, and he’s been in charge of casting. Friesen said she offered to buy a murder mystery box dinner party game that Witte could expand on.

“And he turned me down, he told me, ‘No, no, no, I’m just going to come up with it from scratch, and then we don’t have to spend any money,’” Friesen said. “I started reading the script, and I was just giggling. They have very comical characters.”

Ockinga said the show has four scenes, each running about five-to-seven minutes. The rest of the time, the actors will stop by tables and talk with guests, who are charged with searching for clues and ultimately figuring out who the murderer is.

Neither Ockinga nor her fellow costume designer Nora Erickson are performing in the murder mystery, partially because of the challenge of improvising characters.

“The people there are going to ask the actors questions, and they just need to know their character enough to answer on the fly. I think that’s really difficult,” Erickson said.

But they’re happy to be involved and have another opportunity to stage a production. Friesen said her students get restless between the end of the one acts season and the start of rehearsals for their spring musical.

“They’re sort of like, ‘What do we do, what do we do?’” Friesen said. “I don’t know, take a breather? But they don’t do that. That’s not really their thing.”

She said she prefers a fundraiser like the murder mystery to other strategies that school organizations could use, like selling coupon books. Plus, she said it’s a good deal for the guests, who get dinner and a show.

“I think this is good for (the students) to kind of be resourceful in this way and provide a really great evening for people in order to earn the money that we need for the next show,” Friesen said. “We just have really resilient and creative kids.”

Tickets for the show can be purchased showtix4u.com by searching “Waverly High School Drama Department.”