Waverly theatre company to debut one-act performances with four shows this weekend

WAVERLY — The Waverly Theatre Company has some big shoes to fill.

And, going into the 2022-23 school year, Waverly High School theater director Kristen Friesen knew it.

The drama department’s 2022 graduating class brought home a conference championship last fall in one-act play production. Their spring performance of the Steve Martin and Edie Brickell musical “Bright Star” was one of 10 Nebraska high school plays to be selected by the Nebraska High School Theater Academy as an Outstanding Musical Theater Production and was one of 12 to be chosen as an Outstanding Ensemble. Its lead, 2022 senior Regan Wiseman, was nominated as Nebraska’s representative for the nationally prestigious Jimmy Awards.

“I think there was a part of me when we lost a really strong class that thought, ‘Can we fill those shoes?’” Friesen said.

But as the Waverly Theatre Company prepares for this weekend’s annual A Night of One Acts, Friesen thinks her current crop of cast and crew is ready for the test.

“I’m not worried that the shows won’t be quality,” she said. “I think we have found kids who are reaching that maturity themselves. I have been overwhelmed with the way kids who were underclassmen stepped into those leadership roles.”

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Waverly Theatre Company will give performances of their varsity play “Wild Waves Whist” and their junior varsity production “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.”

Friesen said both plays were picked to mesh with the theater department’s school year mantra: “Finding Our Way Home.”

“Wild Waves Whist” is inspired by Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” and tells the story of a first-year teacher who hopes to become the lacrosse teacher at his all-boys high school alma mater. Instead, the position is filled, and he finds himself teaching theater at a private school for girls.

“What ensues is sort of this story about the tempest within all these characters,” Friesen said, “and how in the end, he sort of comes to a pivotal moment where he has to decide where his home is.”

The play’s leads are Malcolm Witte as Coach Dylan Whitney, Tressa Neeman as Livia Styles and Rosalie Tvrdy as Rachel Barrett.

The JV play is a stage rendition of C.S. Lewis’ classic novel of “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” — the first book in the “Chronicles of Narnia” series. Friesen said she got to thinking about the book after she picked out “Wild Waves Whist” last spring. The two stories shared similar themes, she thought, of finding purpose and belonging.

“It fit really beautifully,” she said.

That play is led by Benjamin Michael as Edmund, Emma Jiskra as Lucy and Austin Ockinga as the White Witch.

“Bright Star,” as well as the theater department’s 2021 fall production “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” involved themes that may have been challenging for kids. So, another part of Friesen’s reasoning for picking “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” and “Wild Waves Whist” was that both plays have family-friendly messages.

During intermission for the two plays, the actors in “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” will host a meet and greet and will sign autographs for young audience members. They’ll also have the chance to try the Turkish delight candy that figures into Narnia’s story.

Friesen’s goals of expanding the Waverly Theatre Company’s reach this fall will extend to the spring musical, when she plans to invite children from second grade and up to audition for the play: “Annie.”

“So this is kind of like a season for the kids,” Friesen said.

This weekend’s one-act plays — especially “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” — give students a valuable opportunity to work on their acting, particularly as they prepare for the one acts competition season, Friesen said.

“One thing I think all kids struggle with is just leaving who they are off stage and coming on stage as, you know, a beaver or a unicorn and being okay with that sort of silliness,” Friesen said.

By the end of the last week of rehearsals, Friesen says students typically have stepped into their roles and become invested in the stories they’re telling. They make suggestions for their characters, offer ideas for set pieces and brainstorm the lighting that would best fit each scene.

“They are really receptive kids and really open-minded, and once they start working on something, they just fall in love with it,” Friesen said. “I think kids can identify with the longing of purpose that both stories talk about, so it’s been cool to see them take ownership.”

The Waverly Theatre Company will take “Wild Waves Whist” on to three competitions, starting with a test-run performance at Lincoln High School on Nov. 19, their conference competition on Nov. 21 and districts on Dec. 3. Whether they win or lose, Friesen thinks the one-act format pushes students to hone in on the details.

“What I think one acts allows me to do as a theater coach is to help kids understand the precision that is necessary in storytelling,” Friesen said. “Then when you move to the musical in the spring, those kids have that understanding of how laser-focused they need to be. That being near the right spot is not the same as being in the right spot.”

But at this point in the production process, with most of the tedious rehearsal and fine-tuning out of the way, Friesen is excited for the students to deliver two touching, heartfelt stories to their audiences.

“This is the fun part, but it’s also the exhausting part,” Friesen said of the week leading up to the debut. “But I’m very excited for them, because they both have amazingly great shows. I’m really proud of them. So it will be awesome.”

The Waverly Theatre Company’s A Night of One Acts performances will take place Nov. 11 at 7 p.m., Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door or at ShowTix4U.com. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children.