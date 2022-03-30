Waverly Theatre Company set to debut “Bright Star”

WAVERLY — The newest production from Waverly High School’s Waverly Theatre Company, “Bright Star,” is one that makes its director laugh and cry through a story of heartbreak and perseverance.

“I know every line,” Kristen Friesen said. “But when I watch the kids do it, I tear up constantly, and I laugh so hard at the parts, even though I know the joke. It’s just a really funny and extremely uplifting story.”

Friesen said the musical is a “story of redemption” that follows the life of Alice Murphy (played by senior Regan Wiseman) as she searches for her son who was given up for adoption when she was a teenager in the 1920s.

“Bright Star” was written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell and earned five Tony Award nominations in 2016 after its debut two years earlier. The Waverly Theatre Company’s adaptation of the musical premieres on Friday at 7 p.m. and has showings on Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Friesen said she was unfamiliar with the production until a pair of students showed her YouTube clips of the Broadway performance.

“I have a rule of ‘I want to read the script first’ before I make a decision,” Friesen said. “It’s an amazing story, and it’s super well-written.”

The musical bounces back and forth between the present day (1946) and Murphy’s past (1923), which means the actors are tasked with performing as two different versions of their characters, with different mannerisms and vocal inflections.

“But they’ve just loved that challenge,” Friesen said. “They’re always up for a challenge.”

It helps to have a core group of young thespians who hold themselves to high standards, Friesen said. Waverly Theatre Company’s one-act production earned a conference championship last fall, and a number of students plan to pursue college degrees in fine arts.

Because the musical’s events take place in separate decades, the production requires intricate set changes and costume switches.

“It’s a constant flurry of activity,” Friesen said. “It’s really cool to watch when it goes well, but it’s really obvious when it doesn’t.”

She said at a recent dress rehearsal, Wiseman stepped out from behind the curtains while wearing a nightgown onto a set design of an office.

“We had a good laugh on that one,” Friesen said. “But that’s why we have those rehearsals, to work out the kinks in them.”

It’s a mistake that Wiseman likely won’t make again, Friesen said, and the lead actor is just one of the dozens of students on the cast and crew who are pushing themselves to make the production a success. Friesen said students often come up to her and ask her how they could improve.

“They’re very intrinsically motivated, which is a huge blessing to me because I don’t have to twist any arms,” Friesen said. “The kids really rise to the challenge.”

While the production itself is technically difficult, Friesen said the quick set changes lend themselves to a storytelling style that allows viewers to watch the results of the previous scene unfold from one time period to the next.

“I think it’s really a beautiful way to tell the story,” Friesen said. “I think (people) can expect an amazing story and awesome music and to be completely engaged the entire evening, on the edge of their seats.”

Last spring’s Waverly Theatre Company production of “25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” ruffled a few theatergoers’ feathers, Friesen said, because of the script’s inclusion of broader societal issues. She said the subject matter in “Bright Star” concerning teenage pregnancy would still warrant a “PG rating,” but the musical is more “family friendly” as a whole.

“Bright Star” also marks the first Waverly Theatre Company production that won’t be hampered by health restrictions or requirements since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Friesen said.

She thinks the past two years have forced people out of the habit of going to the theater, which has limited the production’s budget. Many of the set pieces came from spare items lying around at people’s houses and from old furniture in basements.

But said the set her team built is “amazing,” and she hopes “Bright Star” can welcome the Waverly community back to the theater.

“It sort of feels like a comeback show,” she said. “We would love to have our audience back and just would ask that people consider coming to the show. I think they will not be disappointed.”

Along with Wiseman, other lead actors are Malcolm Witte as Billy Cane, Avery Behrend as Margo Crawford, Wyatt Daake as Jimmy Ray Dobbs, Tressa Neeman as Lucy Grant and Cayden Koehler as Daryl Ames. Tickets for the show are available here.

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.