WAVERLY — In 2022, Waverly High School’s auditorium staged a bring-the-house-down musical that went on to win state awards for its production and ensemble.

The musical was Steve Martin and Edie Brickell’s “Bright Star,” which told the story of a mother and son being reunited after years apart. But despite its high-profile composers and several Tony nominations in 2016, “Bright Star” has a ways to go before it is regarded among Broadway’s best.

This year is different for Waverly Theatre Company. For its spring musical, the high school play production club chose a bona fide classic: “Annie.”

The musical tells the story of a New York orphan during the Great Depression who holds out hope that her parents will one day return. Her undying hopefulness becomes contagious and eventually spreads across the United States — even inspiring federal legislation.

Showings will be Friday, March 31 at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 1 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, April 2 at 2 p.m.

Such a well-known musical brings with it some higher stakes.

“The music and dancing demand a lot in this show,” said Waverly drama director Kristen Friesen last Saturday after a four-hour morning music rehearsal. “It has to be perfect because everybody knows the songs. The audience is going to expect that we deliver the goods.”

To that end, Friesen says she has had to be a bit more critical in the months leading up to this weekend’s shows — to ensure dance moves are nailed and that each actor is in the right place at the right time.

On paper, the tall task is made even taller by Friesen’s casting of more than a dozen elementary and middle school students to play Annie’s fellow orphans. Casting high schoolers in children’s roles can be challenging, Friesen said, because many older singers have a matured vocal quality that doesn’t quite fit in songs like “It’s the Hard Knock Life.”

She held a casting clinic in January for students from second grade to eighth grade, and wound up with 15 non-high-school students — enough that she had to come up with extra roles.

“When we saw the talent that showed up to audition, we added some parts just so we could bring more kids in,” Friesen said.

Some kids play Annie’s friends at the orphanage, and others play made-up roles for street performers and unnamed extras. They’re all led by Annie herself, played by high school sophomore Madison Johnson.

Friesen said Johnson’s knack for slipping into a role helps her to be able to pull off a younger character.

“Once she gets into kid zone, she’s not going to react to something as a high school student anymore,” Friesen said. “Like, she’s truly 11 on stage.”

And for Johnson, it’s not too difficult to recall how her brain worked when she was a pre-teen.

“I feel like my personality already is kind of peppy, and I remember being 11, so I just channel that,” she said.

It also helps to have a bunch of actual children surrounding her.

“So, I just see what they’re doing and then kind of imitate that,” she said.

So far, Friesen has been wowed by the kids’ commitment through two months of hours-long rehearsals, and by the high school leaders who have emerged and taken the young actors under their wings.

On a prep day in January, Friesen sat the entire cast in a circle for a read-through of the script. The second graders — in their early days of reading — kept up using their index fingers. Without Friesen’s prompting, high school students took seats beside the youngsters to help them follow along.

“Our high schoolers have done a tremendous job of creating a safe space for the younger kids,” Friesen said. “They’ve been so protective of these kids and so patient with them.”

Though some Waverly Theatre Company members stepped into leadership roles during production for “Annie,” Waverly senior Tressa Neemann’s role as a leader had long been established. The Waverly Theatre Company [president said it’s felt like “deja vu” having youngsters involved in this year’s musical, because she was around their age when she first got hooked on theater.

“It reminds me of when I was little,” Neemann said. “It’s like the perfect full-circle thing for me.”

Neemann will play the wicked Miss Hannigan in the musical, and she said her fellow actors and crew members are ready to deliver a performance that lives up to the standard that “Annie” sets. She and Friesen have trust in the “scrappy” group.

“Everyone in theater wants to be in theater,” Neemann said. “We don’t treat it like a chore. It doesn’t feel like hard work because we love each other, and we love what we do together.

“It’s really fun to know that we’re doing ‘Annie,’ and it’s been done many times before. But we’re going to do it in the Waverly way.”

Tickets for Waverly Theatre Company’s performances of “Annie” are available at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/71400.