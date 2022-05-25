Waverly Theatre Company cleans up state awards for ‘Bright Star’

WAVERLY – Sam Cunningham knew the Waverly Theatre Company had pulled off something special. Something award-worthy.

The Waverly senior had fulfilled his role as Daddy Cane in Waverly High School’s production of the Steve Martin and Edie Brickell musical “Bright Star,” and each performance during the musical’s four-show run in April was met with glowing ovations from its audiences.

“Bright Star” tells the story of a 1940s publisher named Alice Murphy as she is reunited with her long lost son after 20 years apart and features music inspired by Southern bluegrass.

“I was definitely expecting ‘Bright Star’ to get some awards,” Cunningham said. “We put on a hell of a show.”

But the number of accolades the school’s musical received were even more than he expected.

Waverly’s production of “Bright Star” was one of 10 Nebraska high school performances to be selected by the Nebraska High School Theater Academy (NHSTA) as an Outstanding Musical Theater Production and one of 12 to be chosen as an Outstanding Ensemble.

Senior Regan Wiseman, too, was praised for her Outstanding Performance in a Lead Role for her performance as Alice Murphy, and she is one of 16 finalists from across Nebraska for the Jimmy Awards. Two Nebraska high schoolers will be selected to represent the state at the national Jimmy Awards program, which would provide opportunities to be coached by Broadway professionals.

“It’s a big deal,” said Waverly Theatre Director Kristen Friesen. “Some kids get absorbed right into Broadway theatre on this track.”

Wiseman will perform with the other Jimmy Awards finalists at the NHSTA Showcase at The Orpheum in Omaha on June 5, and two national nominees will be announced and selected from that group on the same night. Wiseman said if she is nominated, the experience on Broadway could be life-changing.

“That would completely change what I’ve been planning for my future,” Wiseman said. “A lot of people go to the Jimmys, and then they go straight to Broadway from there because people scout them out. If that is something that happened to me, it would entirely change my plan that I’ve made to go to college and everything like that.”

Friesen also nominated Cunningham to represent Waverly as part of the NHSTA’s Showcase Ensemble, in which he will join other students from throughout the state in a number led by a Broadway performer. Cunningham will spend the week leading up to the showcase rehearsing in Omaha and bunking in housing on the Creighton University campus.

“I’m super excited to be able to perform with the best of the best in the state, and I hope to learn from everyone there,” Cunningham said.

As award winners for Outstanding Musical Theater Production, the entirety of Waverly Theatre Company’s “Bright Star” cast will perform at the showcase, too, giving one last rendition of the musical’s title song.

Only one Nebraska high school received the Backstage Excellence Award (Fremont High School), but Friesen said their “Bright Star” production would not have been the same without the stage crew, led by senior Briley Ockinga.

Friesen said in past productions, set changes could be as simple as spinning around a wheeled backdrop. But in “Bright Star,” with settings taking place in the city, country and different time periods, the show’s set changes had to be more elaborate. Ockinga said they color-coded the set pieces in each scene and marked the stage floor with Xs to indicate where a piece was supposed to end up.

“The floor was so colorful by the end because there were so many set pieces,” Ockinga said. “We had to make sure everything was in the right spot every single time.”

Friesen said it’s unfortunate that only the cast are invited to the showcase, because the crew puts in just as much energy in the months leading up to the performances.

“Crew really is a part of the storytelling,” Friesen said, “because if that doesn’t go well, nothing goes well. (Ockinga) probably put more hours in than any cast member.”

But she said the dedication of every member of the cast and crew was evident in each person’s willingness to help carry set pieces off of the stage during transitions.

“I just saw kindness emerging in the group, like, this is too big of a job for any of us to be divas here,” Friesen said.

For Waverly Theatre Company to earn awards largely among Class A schools is a testament, Friesen said, to the group’s “scrappiness.” She said Waverly High School’s theater facilities are smaller than many in the area.

But Cunningham and Ockinga both said the relationships that formed among all members of the cast and crew allowed for an ability to work with what they had. Friesen said that positivity is a credit to the outgoing senior class’s leadership.

“I have the greatest respect for this batch of seniors leaving us,” Friesen said. “They won’t really ever leave us. They have left an indelible mark on our department, on me, on everyone behind them.

“But I am not worried,” she said. “We have some hardcore performers coming up.”

