Waverly Tennis fights through windy conditions in busy week

WAVERLY- This past week was full of tough competition and weather for the Waverly girls tennis team with duals against Blair on April 19 and Ralston on April 21 at home and then they were at the Beatrice Invite on April 23. Despite this, the Vikings preserved and continue to make improvements as they inch closer and closer to the end of the regular season.

“We had another windy week, and while the scores might not reflect it, we're continuing to see a lot of improvement among all players,” Waverly Girls Tennis Head Coach Tammy Tegler said. “It's been fun to watch the improvement so far and to see the hard work the girls are putting in every day. We have a lot of competition coming up in the next few weeks, so we're looking forward to seeing what happens next.”

In the dual at home against Blair on Tuesday, the Vikings were able to get two victories in the singles. They were an 8-4 win for Maddy Brunssen in No. 3 singles and a 9-7 victory for Angelina Shulyak in No. 6 singles.

Coming up short by a final of 8-4 and 8-1 in No. 1 and No. 2 singles were Mallory Kreikemeier and Sophie Johnson. Reagan Landis in No. 4 singles and Alayna Landis in No. 5 singles both lost their matches by a final of 8-3 and 8-2.

In No. 1 doubles against the Bears, Brunssen and Reagan Landis were able to control the flow of the match and were victorious 8-6. Falling in No. 2 doubles 8-2 was Alayna Landis and Chloe King and Kreikemeier and Johnson fell 8-6 in No. 3 doubles.

Against Ralston two days later, Waverly battled tough but just couldn’t get over the hump against the Rams.

The closest loss of the day came from Brunssen in No. 3 singles where she was defeated in an extra set 9-8. Falling 8-6 and 9-7 in No. 5 singles and No. 6 singles were Alayna Landis and Angelina Shulyak.

In No. 1 and No. 4 singles, Kreikemeier and Reagan Landis didn’t have the matches they were hoping for as they fell by a score of 8-3 and 8-2.

Losing by identical margins of 8-2 in No. 1 doubles and No.3 doubles for the Vikings were the teams of Brunssen and Reagan Landis and Kreikemeier and Johnson. Ending up with an 8-1 defeat in No. 2 doubles were Alayna Landis and King.

Coming through with the best finish for the Vikings at the Beatrice Invite on Saturday was Shulyak. She went 2-1 on the day in her matches and took home a second place medal in No. 2 singles.

Also picking up a win in No. 2 doubles were Alayna Landis and King. They finished with a 1-2 mark.

Finishing 0-3 at Beatrice was Kreikemeier in No. 1 singles and Brunssen and Reagan Landis in No. 1 doubles.

The Vikings started the week off with a home dual against Lincoln Christian on April 26. They have another home dual against Elkhorn on April 28 at 4 p.m.