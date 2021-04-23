Waverly takes third at EMC tourney

WAVERLY – The Waverly Viking baseball team opened Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament play with a come-from-behind 4-2 victory over Elkhorn North on April 12 at Lawson Park in Waverly.
The game was tied at two going into the top of the seventh inning before the Vikings were able to rally to take a 4-2 lead. They were able to hang on for the win behind a scoreless seventh inning from senior Cy Alexander.
Junior Payton Engel drove in all four Waverly runs with a pair of doubles.
Senior Zane Schawang also delivered two hits, stole a base and scored a run.
Engel was dealing on the mound for the Vikings, working six innings, allowing just six hits and two runs. He struck out eight hitters and walked just one.
The win over the Timberwolves advanced the Vikings into the semifinals against the Norris Titans in a game played in Hickman on April 13.
The game went into extra innings where the second-ranked Titans scored two runs to pull out the 6-4 victory.
Waverly trailed 4-1 before tying it up with three in their top of the seventh inning.
Engel reached base three times, had two hits and drove in a run.
Senior Caleb Harrell reached base twice, stole two bases and scored a run.
Alexander took the loss in relief.
The Vikings returned to the field on April 15 for a third place contest against the Blair Bears at Lawson Park on a cool and cloudy afternoon in Waverly.
The Vikings scored four first inning runs and did not look back while scoring a season-high 15 runs in the 15-5 six inning win.
The Vikings terrorized the Blair pitching staff, racking up 15 hits, eight walks and four stolen bases.
Schawang finished a perfect 4-for-4 with four runs scored, a stolen base and an RBI.
Marsh finished 3-for-4 with two RBI.
Harrell led the Vikings with five RBI against the Bears.
Hyde came on in relief and earned the win after working five innings and allowing three runs (all unearned).
Waverly played on Saturday at home against Mount Michael at Lawson Park in Waverly.
The Vikings earned a 7-0 shutout win on a cool and cloudy afternoon.
Engel started and threw six dominant innings. He allowed just one baserunner and struck out eight.
Alexander worked a scoreless seventh inning for the Vikings.
Harrell finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI.
Wiese walked twice and swiped a career-high five bags, giving him 15 on the season.
Schawang finished 3-for-4 to raise his average to .452 on the year and stole four bases, giving him 12 for the year.
The win moved the Viking record to 9-7 on the year.