Waverly takes third at EMC tourney

WAVERLY – The Waverly Viking baseball team opened Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament play with a come-from-behind 4-2 victory over Elkhorn North on April 12 at Lawson Park in Waverly.

The game was tied at two going into the top of the seventh inning before the Vikings were able to rally to take a 4-2 lead. They were able to hang on for the win behind a scoreless seventh inning from senior Cy Alexander.

Junior Payton Engel drove in all four Waverly runs with a pair of doubles.

Senior Zane Schawang also delivered two hits, stole a base and scored a run.

Engel was dealing on the mound for the Vikings, working six innings, allowing just six hits and two runs. He struck out eight hitters and walked just one.

The win over the Timberwolves advanced the Vikings into the semifinals against the Norris Titans in a game played in Hickman on April 13.

The game went into extra innings where the second-ranked Titans scored two runs to pull out the 6-4 victory.

Waverly trailed 4-1 before tying it up with three in their top of the seventh inning.