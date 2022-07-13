Waverly takes on the Capital City Clash

WAVERLY- The Waverly Bethany Vision Clinic freshman competed with some of the top reserve teams from across the state in the Capitol City Clash from July 8 through July 10. They started the tournament off by defeating Norris 4-3, knocked off Bellevue East 8-0, were able to take down Millard Sox Black 15-7, and then lost to Hastings 7-5.

In the opening round of the tournament against Norris, the freshmen were pushed to the bitter end against a quality Titan squad.

Early on it was Norris who threw the first punch with three runs, but Waverly fought back with two in the third. The runs were knocked in with a triple to center by Owen Gassburner and then Chase Dittenber grounded out to the pitcher making it a 3-2 deficit for the Vikings.

Waverly was once again threatening to score in the fifth when Dittenber singled on the infield to second and Quinn Kment was walked putting two runners on. As a courtesy runner, Kody Krumland came home on a wild pitch that tied that game up at three.

After trailing for most of the game, the freshman took their first lead in the top of the sixth. With one out, Logan Chloupek was walked and he came around to score on a clutch single from Jace Kroger to third base.

Norris fought back with two baserunners in the bottom of the sixth with one out. A pitching change helped Waverly get over the hump with Chloupek striking out the first batter he faced and then got the next Titan batter to hit into a fielder’s choice.

Coming up with two hits and one RBI was Gassburner, while Kroger and Dittenber both had one hit and one run batted in. Starting the game on the mound was Kroger who went 5.1 innings, gave up three earned runs, and struck out five batters and Chloupek went 0.2 innings, gave up no earned runs, and had one strikeout.

During the second game on Friday for Waverly, they were able to shut out Bellevue East. Krumland, Tyler Wells, and Leo Harro teamed up to only give up one hit in the contest.

The starter for the freshman was Krumland who went four innings, gave up no earned runs, and had three strikeouts. In relief, Wells pitched 0.1 innings and had one strikeout and Harro went 0.2 innings, gave up no earned runs, and had two strikeouts.

Waverly was able to score most of their runs in the win in the second inning where they put up five.

The first run of the game came across on a double from Chloupek to right field that knocked in Krumland. Right after that, he came around to score on a single from Jonah Muench to third base making it 2-0.

A pair of singles from Muench and Dittenber and then Trev Greve stealing home gave the freshman a commanding five run edge.

In the bottom of the third and fourth, Waverly was able to score a combined three runs on passed balls at home. The first runner to get home was Bogle in the third, while Glassburner and Dittenber scored in the fourth.

Leading the team with two hits and one RBI were Chloupek, Dittenber, and Muench. Finishing with one hit and one run batted in was Greve.

The highest scoring game for the freshman in the Capitol City Clash was against Millard Sox where they put up 15 runs in four innings in an eight run ruling.

Waverly did most of their damage in the second inning where they were able to strike for nine runs.

With a 3-2 lead, the freshmen were able to get the bases loaded with a pair of walks and then a single from Greve to third base. A sac fly to left field by Kroger, a double from Quinn Kment, and a single to center by Drew Koch put the Vikings up 8-2.

A walk and then another base hit from Greve, this time a double to left field, drove in four more runs and gave Waverly a commanding 12-2 advantage.

The Sox didn’t go down easily with five runs in the top of the third. Luckily the freshmen were able to get one in the third and two in the fourth to keep the run rule intact.

Koch had the big bat in the contest with three hits and five runs batted in, while Greve finished with three hits and four RBIs and Kment had one hit and three runs batted in. Coming up with one RBI on no hits was Kroger.

Pitching 2.2 innings, giving up three earned runs, and striking out one batter was Bogle, and Chloupek went 1.1 innings in relief and struck out two batters.

Waverly’s only loss of the tournament came against Hastings on Saturday. The Tigers used a three run first and third to hold on for the two run win.

The first four of the freshmen’s runs came in the second where they put up four. Two were knocked in on a single to center by Harro and then another two were plated by Kroger on a line drive to center.

The final run of the contest for Waverly came across in the seventh inning. With two runners on, Glassburner hit a sac fly to center driving in Harro.

Driving in two runs on one hit was Kroger and Glassburner had one hit and one run batted in. Pitching five innings and giving up three earned runs was Glassburner and Greve went one inning and struck out one batter.

This week Waverly has a pair of double headers over the weekend. They play at Fremont at 12:00 and 2:00 on July 16 and take on Millard Sox Gold in Omaha at 12:00 and 2:00 on July 17.