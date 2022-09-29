Waverly takes home second place at Nebraska City Invite

NEBRASKA CITY- The Waverly girls golf team was able to get some hardware from the Nebraska City Invite at the Wildwood Golf Course on Sept. 19 with a score of 413. Winning the meet and carding a 368 was Elkhorn North.

Tai Phaisan powered the Vikings Runner-Up performance by getting second place. She was seven strokes behind the winner Julia Karmazine with a score of 85.

Also earning a medal in 11th place was Mya Dubas. She finished the tournament by carding a 103 for 18 holes.

Just missing out on a medal in 16th place was Sophie Bingham. She had the same score as Charly Meyerink of Gretna who got 15th with a 110 but ended up losing to her on a tiebreaker scenario.

Finishing in a four way tie for 20th place was Mackenzie Cordes who shot a 115. Rounding out Waverly’s team score was Anna Clarke getting 29th with a 126 and Paige Radenslaben in 31st with a 128.

Two days later, the Vikings were back in action at the Elkhorn Invite at Indian Creek Golf Course. The top five golfers for Waverly went to the meet and they finished with one of their higher scores of the season at 451.

Waverly Head Coach Michael Coblens stated it was a tough day for the girls, but also noted that Indian Creek is a very difficult course to play on.

Shooting an even 100 at the meet was Phaisan. Next to finish for the Vikings was Sehren Carlson who carded a 113.

Five strokes back with a score of 118 was Emerson Hall, Sophia Johnson came through with a 120 and Ella Lange ended up shooting a 122.

Waverly was at the Eastern Midland Conference Tournament on Sept. 27. They will close out the regular season with a dual with Gretna at 4 p.m. at Tiburon Golf Course on Sept. 29.