Waverly takes home second in Eastern Midland Tournament

WAVERLY- In the two games played in the Eastern Midland Conference basketball tournament, the Class B No. 5 Waverly boys basketball team finished with a 1-1 record and a Runner-Up plaque. They defeated Class B No. 9 Elkhorn 44-39 in the semifinals at home on Jan. 25 but then lost in the title game at Elkhorn North on Jan. 28 to Class B No. 4 Bennington 47-38.
The game between the Vikings and Antlers was close on Tuesday, just like it was earlier in the year. The only difference this was Waverly shot 35% from three compared to 26% for Elkhorn, which played a difference down the stretch.
Trailing by two points in the first, Preston Harms connected on a three that put the Vikings up 6-5. The next made bucket for Waverly was a three from AJ Heffelfinger that tied the game at eight apiece.
The Antlers were able to end the quarter on a 6-2 scoring surge that gave them a 14-10 edge.
Both defenses stepped up in the second quarter as they held each other to single digits.
One of the Vikings nine points in the quarter was a fast break layup by Riley Marsh. That along with the defense holding the Antlers to five points resulted in the game being tied at 19-19 at the half.
Harms got Waverly off on the right foot to start the third with a three-pointer putting his team up 22-19. The Vikings held that lead the rest of third as they led 29-28 with one quarter remaining.
Late in the game, it looked as if Elkhorn was going to find a way to squeak out another victory over Waverly up 39-36.
Heffelfinger made sure that wasn’t going to happen with a three that tied the game. That bucket was the first of eight points in a row that helped Waverly come from behind and win.
Finishing with a game high 13 points was Heffelfinger. Marsh was also in doubles figures for the Vikings with 12 points, Harms scored nine, and both Cole Murray and Sam Schernikau finished with five points.
The win set up a rematch for the Vikings with Bennington for the conference title. In that game back on Jan.17, Waverly ended up losing by seven.
Unfortunately, it was the same result this time, but both teams were very even for three out of the four quarters. The difference in the game came down to the 16-10 scoring run the Badgers had in the third.
Both did not start like they wanted to offensively in the first. The Vikings scored just four points and trailed 6-4.
Most of Waverly’s offense in the second came behind two three’s from Harms. Heading into halftime the Vikings were down by four at 16-12.
Heffelfinger and Landon Tjaden both made three-pointers to start the third that helped keep Waverly within one possession of Bennington.
Eventually, the Badgers would get on a little bit of an offensive run to end the quarter. It helped increase their lead and the Vikings deficit to 32-22.
Marsh came up big in the fourth with a fast break layup for Waverly and a three that cut the Badgers lead to 39-36.
When it mattered most Bennington found a way to get stops and only gave up two points to the Vikings. They also tacked on eight more points to seal the victory.
Harms finished with 11 points and Marsh recorded 10 for the Vikings. Ending up with seven points was Heffelfinger, Murray had five, Tjaden scored three, and Cooper Skrobecki dropped in two points.
Waverly plays on the road at Bishop Neumann at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 3. They take on Aurora at home at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 4.