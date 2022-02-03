Waverly takes home second in Eastern Midland Tournament

Late in the game, it looked as if Elkhorn was going to find a way to squeak out another victory over Waverly up 39-36.

Heffelfinger made sure that wasn’t going to happen with a three that tied the game. That bucket was the first of eight points in a row that helped Waverly come from behind and win.

Finishing with a game high 13 points was Heffelfinger. Marsh was also in doubles figures for the Vikings with 12 points, Harms scored nine, and both Cole Murray and Sam Schernikau finished with five points.

The win set up a rematch for the Vikings with Bennington for the conference title. In that game back on Jan.17, Waverly ended up losing by seven.

Unfortunately, it was the same result this time, but both teams were very even for three out of the four quarters. The difference in the game came down to the 16-10 scoring run the Badgers had in the third.

Both did not start like they wanted to offensively in the first. The Vikings scored just four points and trailed 6-4.

Most of Waverly’s offense in the second came behind two three’s from Harms. Heading into halftime the Vikings were down by four at 16-12.