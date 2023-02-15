WAVERLY – The Class B No. 10 Waverly boys basketball team moved to 10-9 on the season with a 57-48 win at Hastings on Feb. 9. In the contest, the Vikings shot well, making 53% of all their attempts and 38% from three-point range.

During the first quarter, the game was tied at two when Preston Harms hit a three to put Waverly up by three. Unfortunately, that lead wouldn’t last and the Vikings trailed by one at 13-12 going to the second.

Waverly regained control of the game with nine points before the half. A three-pointer from AJ Heffelfinger gave the Vikings a 21-17 advantage at the break.

The offense continued to click in the third for Waverly where they put up 17 points. A pair of triples from Harms helped the Vikings increase their lead to 38-32.

In the final frame, Waverly had its highest scoring quarter with 19 points. This helped them grab a nine-point advantage by the final buzzer.

Scoring 21 and 20 points for the Vikings were AJ Heffelfinger and Harms, respectively. Cooper Skrobecki ended up with eight points, Carter Gullion had four and Kalev Allick and Sam Schernikau finished with two.

Back on Feb. 6, the Vikings fell by a final of 58-57 at home against Omaha Gross Catholic. Waverly led for most of the contest, but a late run by the Cougars helped them steal the victory.

Early on, the Vikings trailed 8-5 when Carter Gullion knocked down a three to tie the game. Seven more points by both sides made it a 15-15 tie at the end of the first.

To start the second, Waverly got off to a good start with a three from Preston Harms that put his team up by one. This spurred an 11-2 run that was closed out with a three from Keaton Rine that gave the Vikings a 29-19 advantage.

Just when it looked like Waverly was going to blow the game wide open, Gross would fight back and tie the game up at 31. The Vikings were able to grab some momentum back with a trey from Schernikau that put Waverly up 34-31 at the break.

The game remained close in the third, with the Cougars outscoring the Vikings 12-11. Despite this, the Vikings still led 45-43.

Gross went on a scoring run in the final frame and built a 58-51 lead. A three from Schernikau followed up by another three points for Waverly pulled the Vikings within one in the end.

On the glass, Waverly pulled down 26 rebounds compared to 18 for the Cougars. They also had 11 assists, five steals and two blocks.

From the field, the Vikings shot 45% and 41% from three point range. They also knocked down 67% from the free throw line.

Leading the team with 18 points was Schernikau and AJ Heffelfinger had 11. Putting up nine points was Harms, Rine had eight, Gullion ended up with six and Skrobecki finished with five.

Waverly closed out the regular season with a game at Class B No. 7 Beatrice on Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m.