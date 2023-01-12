Waverly takes down Class A foes in home triangular

WAVERLY – Against a pair of Class A opponents in a home triangular, the Waverly boys wrestling team went 2-0 on Jan. 3. The Vikings knocked off Bellevue West 64-15 and Papillion-La Vista South 41-25.

Finishing with a 2-0 mark at 145 pounds was Kemper Reed. The senior pinned Jesse Gage of Bellevue West in a 1:23 and earned an 8-2 decision against Royceon Skogerboe of Papillion- La Vista South.

At 152 pounds, Garrett Rine had two dominating victories. He pinned Ian Shepard of Bellevue West in 1:38 and then got a 20-5 technical fall in 4:48 against Sterling Sindelar of Papillion-La Vista South.

Aden Smith at 160 pounds knocked off Cesar Valencia of Bellevue West 16-1 by technical fall. After that win, he won a close 5-2 decision over Camden Ralston of Papillion-La Vista South.

Continuing to prove he is one of the top wrestlers for the Vikings at 182 pounds was Drew Moser with two victories. Against Thomas Crane of Bellevue West, Moser got a tech fall with a 15-0 decision and then won a 5-2 decision against Trace Marco of Papillion-La Vista South.

Nate Leininger at 285 pounds earned a victory by forfeit against Papillion La Vista-South and then pinned Bryce Luehring of Bellevue West in a 1:47.

Both Garrison Brehm at 126 pounds and Brayden Canoyer at 132 got a bye in the dual with Bellevue West and then won against Papillion-La Vista South. Brehm’s was a 2-1 decision victory over Caden Erwin and Canoyer pinned Reece Santamaria in 3:27.

After losing by pin at 195 against Papillion-La Vista South, Harrison Smith defeated Xzavier Gurrola-Kastens of Bellevue West with a pin in just 0:25.

On Friday, the Vikings were back at home for the Eastern Midlands Conference Dual Tournament. Waverly went 4-1 overall and took second place by defeating Elkhorn North 63-9, Elkhorn 63-18, Blair 29-26 and Norris 69-12. Their only loss was to the eventual champion Bennington 42-27.

Reed continues to have a great season and went 5-0 for Waverly at 145 and 152 pounds. The senior had two pins, a major decision and an 11-6 victory over Atticus Dick of Blair. He also received a forfeit in his last match against Norris.

In his first two matches at 160 and 170 pounds, Aden Smith battled to get a 9-6 and 7-5 decision victory over Trey McDougald of Elkhorn North and Layne Boever of Bennington. He followed up that hot start with a pin, a tech fall and a 6-3 decision over Cooper Bice of Norris.

Nate Leininger at 285 pounds won by pin in his first three matches and then pulled out a 3-1 decision against Seagan Packet-Trisdale of Blair. In the Vikings’ final dual against Norris, he picked up a bye with a forfeit.

Wrestling in four matches between 195 and 220 pounds was Chaffin. He got two pins and then won an 8-2 decision over Thomas Chikos of Blair.

Finishing with a 4-1 record at 132 pounds was Canoyer. The sophomore had two pins, a tech fall and won by forfeit against Norris. His only loss came against Kael Lauridsen of Bennington, the State Champion in Class B at 113 pounds last year. He was pinned in 1:20.

Getting four pins and going 4-1 at 195 and 220 pounds was Harrison Smith. Brehm also went 4-1 with a pin in a 1:03 over Colton Nowaczyk of Elkhorn and a 3-2 decision against Luke Frost.

Going 3-2 with two wins on the mat was Greve. Both wins were via the pin in a 1:42 and a 1:44 against Grey Jarzynka of Elkhorn North and Weston Welch of Elkhorn.

Earning a 3-2 mark between 106 and 113 pounds was Royce Klucas. His wins were a 14-1 major decision over Tyson Philbrick of Elkhorn North and a 12-0 major decision over Slade Waggoner of Elkhorn.

His twin brother Grey Klucas got one win and went 2-3 at 106 and 113 pounds. The sophomore’s victory came via pin in 0:37 against Ryken Fletcher of Elkhorn.

The second Waverly wrestler to go 2-3 at 126 pounds was Josiah Bultman. His one win on the mat was a pin in 3:40 over Zane Roundy of Elkhorn North.

Finishing 1-4 at 170 pounds was Max Leininger. The only victory for him came in the dual with Elkhorn North where he pinned Keller Cox in 3:25.

This week the Vikings competed in a dual at home against Hastings at 6:40 p.m. on Jan. 12. Two days later Waverly travel to the Gothenburg Dual Tournament on Jan. 14 at 10 a.m.