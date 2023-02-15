OGALLALA – The Waverly boys wrestling team dominated in western Nebraska with 12 state qualifiers at the B-4 District Tournament at Ogallala on Feb. 10 and 11. This powered the Vikings to a first place finish with 234.5 points while Blair took second with 192.

District champions for the Vikings included Garrison Brehm at 120 pounds, Brayden Canoyer at 132, Garrett Rine at 152, Aden Smith at 170, Drew Moser at 182 and Harrison Smith at 195. The other qualifiers included Grey Klucas at 106 pounds, Royce Klucas at 113, Trev Greve at 138, Kemper Reed at 145, Camden Chaffin at 220 and Nate Leininger at 285.

After receiving a bye at 120 pounds, Brehm pinned Jayla Grant of Alliance in 0:55 and won a 10-2 major decision against Cade Harsin of Minden. In the finals, he knocked off Luke Frost of Blair in a close match by a 2-1 decision in a tiebreaker.

At 132 pounds, Canoyer got an easy win with a 23-8 tech fall in his first match over Colby Langley of Sidney. His next two wins were anything but easy as he went on to knock off Robert Nelson of Minden with a 5-3 decision and Lance Olberding of Fort Calhoun with a 3-1 decision in sudden victory.

Rine also received a bye in the opening round at 152. He pinned Tyler DeMilt of Fort Calhoun in 5:35 and won 3-1 and 10-3 decisions over Landon Johnson of Lexington and Brock Templar of Blair.

Going 3-0 with a bye at 170 was Aden Smith. The senior won a 12-3 major decision over Isaac Rodriguez of Lexington and then a 2-1 decision in a sudden victory against Yordi Dominguez of Columbus Lakeview. In the finals, he knocked off Alex Anthony of McCook by a 5-1 decision.

Continuing to roll through his competition at 182 pounds was Moser. He earned three quick pins in 1:03, 0:41 and 0:13 against Davien Hanson of McCook, Kaden Sears of Blair and Brandon Schriner of Gothenburg.

The final gold medal performer for the Vikings was Harrison Smith at 195. After receiving a first round bye, he pinned Sebastian De La Cruz of Columbus Lakeview and Gavin Forkner of Holdrege in 2:40 and 0:47. In the title match, Harrison Smith knocked off Jim Rasmussen of Blair with a 6-2 decision.

Grey Klucas at 106 pounds pinned Grayson Popple of Holdrege in 0:23 and then defeated Abel Flores of Gothenburg in the ultimate tiebreaker to get to the finals. He would fall in the first place match by a 23-6 tech fall against Hudson Loges of Blair.

Scoring upsets with a 5-3 and 2-0 decision over Harrison Reed of Minden and Jackson Bailey of Alliance was Royce Klucas at 113 pounds. He also pinned Zaiden Peterson of Ogallala in 2:41 in the opening round. In the championship match, the sophomore would lose a 9-0 major decision against Daylen Naylor of Lexington.

Winning his first three matches at 145 with two pins in 1:15 and 1:27 and a 5-3 decision over Cesar Cano of Lexington was Reed. He came up short by a 9-7 decision against Tristan Campbell of McCook in the finals.

Chaffin earned two wins on his way to getting silver at 220. They were 7-1 and 5-4 decisions against Mason Touring of Fort Calhoun and Jacob Olson of Gothenburg.

Coming in fourth place at 138 pounds was Greve. After getting a pin in 1:31 and a 7-1 decision over Jackson Konrad of Lexington, he lost an 11-3 major decision in the semifinals. The junior bounced back in the consolation semifinals and won a 7-1 decision against Eli Pilakowski of Columbus Lakeview.

Rounding out the qualifiers for the Vikings was Leininger at 285 who took fourth. The three wins that helped him get to state came by pin against Keaton Mann of Alliance, Leon Sybrant of Ogallala and Luis Castellanos of Lexington in 0:29, 1:46 and 4:22.

This week Waverly will look to have a good shot to compete for the Class B State Championship at the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center in Omaha on Feb 16 to 18.