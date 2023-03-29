WAVERLY — Green grass has begun to poke through the dead blades that have covered lawns all winter. The signs of spring are a welcome sight for winterized eyes, but growing grass means one more chore to add to your list.

To help prepare Waverly residents for lawn-mowing season, the Waverly High School SkillsUSA club is offering servicing for walk-behind lawn mowers this Saturday at the School District 145 bus barn at 9911 Deer Park Road. There, students will sharpen lawn mower blades, change oil and power wash the mowers.

Waverly SkillsUSA Advisor Kate Jones said the event functions as a fundraiser for SkillsUSA members to travel to state and national competitions, and it’s a great opportunity for students to cut their teeth at small-engine servicing.

For $10, customers can have their mowers’ blades sharpened. For $50, students will change the oil, sharpen the blade and power wash the mower.

“If somebody was to go get this done by a lawn mower servicer, people would have to pay significantly more than what we charge,” Jones said. “It’s affordable to community members, and it provides a service that benefits them for the summer.

“But then it also gives our kids so many skills that they can learn through this, which, you know, is the main focus of SkillsUSA.”

The fundraiser has developed a positive reputation in Waverly since it started several years ago, Jones said, with people asking each year when the fundraiser will take place. Some of the SkillsUSA students are nationally recognized small-engine specialists, while others are novices. But Jones said there will be adults present who are well-versed at changing oil and sharpening blades.

“The customers are in very good hands,” Jones said.

Customers will drop off their mowers from 8-10 a.m., and Jones said she expects that the servicing on a given mower would not take more than a few hours. They work in an assembly line fashion, with some students working on oil changes, others on power washing, and others on blade sharpening.

“It’s a very quick turnaround,” Jones said.

When the students are finished, they call the customers for pick-up.

Jones said they also offer a pick-up option, where students will drive to a customer’s house to haul their lawn mower back to the bus barn for service. That option costs an additional $10.

If customers are unable to drop off their mower on Saturday, the SkillsUSA club will also be accepting mowers for drop-off servicing at Waverly High School from now until May 1. That service is expected to have an approximately five-day turnaround.

Jones said the SkillsUSA students get excited for the lawn mower servicing fundraiser because it’s not a typical door-to-door fundraiser where they might be selling coupons.

“The students see it as a fundraiser that allows them to gain skills, gives them experience and gives them time to spend with their friends,” Jones said. “It’s a really cool fundraiser because it doesn’t just provide you with a tactile object. It provides you with the service, but then, along the entire process, students are just learning so many skills along the way.”

Customers can sign up for the drop-off service by calling 402-802-0197 or by emailing kate.jones@district145.org.