Waverly still alive with victory over Ashland

OMAHA- The Waverly Netting and Fence Seniors stayed alive in the B2 Area Tournament at Omaha Roncalli over the weekend with an 8-0 win over Ashland in an elimination game on July 24. They dropped their opening round game of the tournament 4-3 to Omaha Concordia on July 22.

In the victory over the Bluejays, It was a scoreless contest through the first two innings. The Vikings finally broke through with three runs in the bottom of the third.

The inning started with Landon Oelke doubling to left field. With one out, Ashland’s catcher wasn’t able to secure a third strike and Owen Carillo made it down to first. A walk of Jarrett Ballinger during the next at-bat loaded the bases for Waverly.

The second walk in a row distributed by the Bluejays gave the Vikings a 1-0 lead. It was increased to 2-0 with an error by Ashland’s second baseman on a hit from Payton Engel.

Drew Miller closed the inning out with a single to left field that drove in Ballinger and put Waverly up by three runs.

In the next inning, the Vikings added one more run to their lead. With two on and two outs, Garrett Rine scored on an error by the shortstop on a pickoff attempt.

Waverly kept their 4-0 lead until the bottom of the sixth. They tacked on four more runs and pulled off the eight run rule of the Bluejays.

The Vikings put together the scoring opportunity with two outs with a double from James Van Cleave to center. A single from Ballinger to center knocked him in and made it 5-0.

Another single, this time from Kaden Harris to right field scored Ballinger and then two batters later Miller singled to left field driving in Harris and Engel.

Coming up with two hits and three RBIs was Miller and Harris and Ballinger each had one hit and drove in one run. Not getting a hit in the game was Engel, but he did have one RBI and pitched four innings as the starter, gave up one hit, and struck out two batters.

In relief, Van Cleave pitched two innings, gave up no hits, and had two strikeouts.

Waverly wasn’t as lucky in a close game with Omaha Concordia in the first game. It was a 3-3 tie going to the seventh where the Mustangs scored one run in a walk off win.

Getting on the board first in the game was the Vikings with two runs in the top of the second. Landon Oelke hit a single to right field scoring Wyatt Fanning and then Carillo came home on an error made by the Mustangs on a hit by Powell to second.

The Mustangs were able to grab their first lead with three runs in the fifth. Waverly answered right back with one in the top of the sixth.

With one out, Fanning singled to left field. After a groundout by Von Busch, Oelke singled to right field to make it 3-3.

Getting two hits and finishing with two RBIs was Oelke. Nash Peterson pitched four innings, gave up no earned runs, and had five strikeouts, Bruin Sampson went one inning, gave up three earned runs, and had two strikeouts, and Nate Leininger pitched 1.2 innings, gave up one earned run, and had three strikeouts.

The Vikings took on the top seed Kelly Ryan Pride at 8 p.m. on July 25. With a win, Waverly would move on to play the winner of Plattsmouth and Nebraska City for a shot to get to the B2 Area Tournament Title game on July 26.