Waverly still alive in B2 Area Tournament

PLATTSMOUTH- The Waverly Empire Netting and Fence junior legion team’s hopes of defending their Class B State Title are still alive after going 2-1 in the B3 Area Tournament at Plattsmouth from July 8 through July 10. They started the tournament off by beating Omaha Roncalli 10-7 on Friday and Springfield 7-4 on Saturday and then lost to the top seed Plattsmouth 13-9 on Sunday.

Against Roncalli, Waverly used a four run first inning as a springboard to lead from start to finish.

With one out in the first, Brody Phillips was able to reach first for Empire on a single to center and then came around to score on an error on a hit to shortstop from Nolan Maahs. A fielder’s choice on a hit by Elijah Russel and then Zach Schawang’s sac fly to center gave Waverly a three run edge.

The final run of the inning was knocked in by Nash Peterson who singled to center making it a 4-0 contest.

Waverly kept their hot bats from the top of the first going into the second where they put across another run to make the score 5-3. With two outs, Phillips was walked and then Maahs doubled to left driving him in.

After knocking in four runs in the first, Empire had another four spot in the fourth. The inning started with Phillips tripling to center and Maahs singling to left field scoring two and then a walk and a single from Peterson to center increased Waverly’s edge out to 9-3.

With the game well in hand up by six, Empire tacked on one more run in the bottom of the sixth when Zach Schawang stole home on a passed ball.

Maahs led Waverly with two hits and three RBIs, Peterson picked up two hits and had two runs batted in, and Phillips and Schawang each had one RBI.

Going four innings, with no earned runs given up, and two strikeouts as the starter was Claycomb. Maahs pitched two innings, gave up one earned run, and had one strikeout and Thoms went one inning and gave up no earned runs.

That win moved Empire on to a matchup with Springfield, who Waverly had already beat once in their season opener. A six run second was the key to the victory for Empire.

The scoring explosion in the second inning for Waverly started with a single from Schawang to center. He was able to get home on a double to left field by Bruin Sampson to cut Empire’s deficit down to 3-1.

Waverly took their first and final lead of the game with three runs on a single to center by Tyler Wiexelman and a hit to left field by Maahs to left field that Springfield made an error on.

Up 4-3, Schawang doubled to right field knocking in another two runs.

The score remained 6-3 until the top of the fifth when Empire scored one run. With two runners on and no outs, Sampson reached home on an error.

Finishing with two hits and two RBIs were Schawang and Sampson and Wiexelman came up with one run batted in and at least one hit. Going six innings, giving up three earned runs, and five strikeouts was Nate Leininger and Hunter Thoms pitched one inning and gave up no earned runs.

On Sunday, Waverly met up with top seeded Plattsmouth who was the only other undefeated team left in the B2 Area Tournament. Empire fought hard throughout the contest, but couldn’t keep the hot bats of the Blue Devils down in a high scoring four run loss.

Trailing 4-0, Waverly was able to come up with six runs in the top of the third. The first three were driven in on singles from Maahs to right field and Leininger to center and then the next three were plated on a double by Schawang to right field and Wiexelman on an infield single to third.

The 6-4 lead that Empire had built suddenly turned into a 13-6 deficit when Plattsmouth answered back with four runs in the third and the fifth and one in the fourth. This seven run deficit didn’t stop the fight in Waverly who fired back with three runs in the sixth.

James Schmidt started off with a single to third base and then Thoms reached base on a bunt back to the pitcher. A pair of singles from Russel and Leininger and a fly out from Maahs to center knocked in three runs and cut Empire’s deficit to four.

Waverly got one runner on with a walk in the top of the seventh with two outs, but it didn’t pan out as a pop out to first base ended the game.

Maahs and Leininger came up with two hits and two runs batted in and Schawang had one hit and two RBIs. Coming up with one hit and one run batted in was Russel and Wiexelman.

On the mound, Phillips went three innings, with three earned runs given up, and two strikeouts and Schawang pitched three innings, gave up no earned runs, and had two strikeouts.

Empire took on Springfield in an elimination game on July 11. With a win, they would move on to the championship series against Plattsmouth where Waverly would have to beat the Blue Devils twice on July 12.