Waverly snuffed out by Badgers defense

For the second straight season, the Class B No. 1 Bennington football team advanced to the state championship game with a 23-7 victory over fourth-ranked Waverly on Nov. 11. The Vikings played the Badgers as tough as anyone has on the year but struggled to find the end zone against the very stout defense of Bennington.

“We had our opportunities,” Waverly Head Coach Reed Manstedt said. “We got a couple of turnovers in the second half to start; we just couldn’t capitalize on them, unfortunately. They are a great defense and they are the No. 1 team in Class B for a reason.”

The Badgers came out strong with Nick Colvert breaking loose for a 76-yard touchdown run on the first offensive play from scrimmage.

Waverly answered back with a score of their own on a 13-yard run from Evan Kastens. Jonny Martin’s extra point tied the game up at seven going to the second quarter.

“We just had a little miscue on that long run to start the game,” Manstedt said. “I was really proud of how our kids responded after that one play that could have made it a long night. We just had a gap assignment mix up on that one and we got that fixed once we settled in.”

After the big run to start the game, Bennington got turned back by the Viking defense on several drives.

Midway through the second, Bennington eventually got their offense going with smaller chunk plays on the ground. The result of the drive was a two-yard touchdown run that gave the Badgers a 14-7 lead at halftime.

To start the second half, Waverly knew it was going to be pivotal to draw even with Bennington to stay in the game. They had a chance to do that on a deep pass from Jackson to the end zone, but it slipped out of the hands of Preston Harms.

On the next drive, the Badgers moved deep into Viking territory as they attempted to take a two-possession lead.

Instead of kicking a field goal on fourth down on Waverly’s 20-yard line, Bennington rolled the dice by going for it. The decisions paid off with a touchdown pass on a broken Viking coverage that made it 20-7 in favor of the Badgers.

In the fourth quarter, Vaughn Anderson added a 29-yard field goal to give Bennington a 16-point advantage in the end.

Waverly was held to 173 yards of total offense in the contest. On the other side, the Badgers racked up 394 yards of offense and 309 yards on the ground.

The Vikings did a good job of holding onto the football with no turnovers. Bennington was not as fortunate with a fumble and an interception.

Rushing for 94 yards in the loss with one touchdown scored was Kastens. He also had two catches for 18 yards and Cooper Skrobecki had three grabs for the same amount of yardage.

Completing 12 passes for 67 yards was Jackson.

Waverly ends the year with a record of 8-3 overall. It was also the second time in four years that the Vikings reached the semifinals of the Class B Football Playoffs.

“These kids are fighters,” Manstedt said. “They wanted to make their mark on Waverly football and they did that. They set the bar high for what our expectations are and that’s because of kids like this. We are going to miss this group of seniors, but hopefully, they have led the way for the next group to do well.”