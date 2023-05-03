CRETE - All season the relays for the Waverly Track and Field have been leading the way for the success the Vikings have experienced. They continued to set the bar at the Crete Invite at Doane College on April 27 and along the way set a new Class B State Record in the Boys 4x400 meter relay.

The team of Braxton Smith, Daniel Kasparek, Drew Moser and AJ Heffelfinger were nearly 15 seconds in front of Norris in a time of 3:18.79. The previous state record was set 43 years ago in 1980 by Aurora at the State Meet with a time of 3:21.70.

“Our Boys 4x400 has been eying this record for a couple of years,” Waverly Head Coach Brian Benson said. “We thought we could get it last year, but luck was not on our side. This year with two new faces on it we were not sure what would happen. AJ Heffelfinger has been a staple on this relay for three years. Braxton ran on it last year. We knew Daniel Kasparek, after working mostly as an 800 runner, was going to be a contender, but he has worked hard and is not only on the relay but a state leader in the open 400. The big add was Drew Moser deciding to come out for track after winning a state title in wrestling. We really knew little about him as a runner, but he has always been a big-time competitor. Turns out he is awfully fast as well as competitive.”

That performance from the 4x400 team helped the Vikings win on the boys side at Crete with 193 points. Coming in second with 149 points was Norris.

Following in the 4x400 footsteps with a pair of gold medals were the 4x100 and 4x800 meter relay teams. Preston Harms, Kasparek, Grant Schere and Austin Heddenreip ran a 42.68 in the 4x100 and Moser, Keaston Bowker, Kolton Jueneman and AJ Heffelfinger clocked an 8:12.36 in the 4x800.

In the 100 and 200 meter dashes, Schere put down solid times to get first place. He won the 100 in a time of 10.87 and broke the tape in 21.98 in the 200.

Claiming gold in the 400 meter dash was Smith by posting 49.87. Earning second was Mayfield with a personal record time of 52.89.

Winning both hurdle races were Garrett Black and Preston Harms. Getting to the line in a PR of 15.93 was Black in the 110 hurdles and Harms clocked a 42.03 in the 300 hurdles.

In the high jump, Cohen Burhoop reached the top of the podium with a personal record jump of 6-04 and Landon Scott won the pole vault by clearing 14-00. Zach Hartman took the final first place medal in the triple jump after going 41-07.

Waverly held the Eastern Midlands Conference Meet at home on May 2.

The rest of the medalists for the Vikings from the Crete Invite can be found below.

Crete Invite Results

Boys 100 M Dash- 4. Austin Heddenreip, 11.26; 6. Aden Smith, 11.45

Boys 200 M Dash- 5. Evan Kastens, 23.45

Boys 400 M Dash- 2. Barrett Mayfield, 52.59

Boys 800 M Run- 3. Keaton Bowker, 2:09.21; 5. Landon Patel, 2:10.30; Kolton Jueneman, 2:11.43

Boys 1,600 M Run- 3. Gregory Cockerill, 4:40.95

Boys 3,200 M Run- 2. Jared Schroeder, 10:38.04; 3. Gregory Cockerill, 11:45.74

Boys 110 M Hurdles- 6. TJ Mueller, 17.32

Girls 300 M Hurdles- 2. Isaac Clarke, 43.44

Boys Shot Put- 4. Ethan Rohlfs, 45-00; 5. Nolan Maahs, 44-04.50

Boys Discus- 5. Garrett Hartweg, 124-03; 6. Ethan Rohlfs, 120-10

Boys High Jump- 4. Ta’Jonne Baxter, 5-08

Boys Pole Vault- 2. Sam Schernikau, 13-06; 5. Jaidon Bell, 10-06

Boys Long Jump- 3. Carter McMillan, 20-03.50; 5. Preston Harms, 19-10

Boys Triple Jump- 1. Zach Hartman, 41-07