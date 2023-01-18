Waverly shuts down Badgers on home court

WAVERLY — Tough defense spurred the Class B No. 10 Waverly girls basketball team to a 45-37 victory at home against Bennington on Jan. 13. In the contest, the Vikings held the Badgers to single digits in three out of the four quarters.

Trailing by one to start the game, Parker Christiansen knocked down a three-pointer to give Waverly a 7-5 edge. The Vikings’ lead grew to four points at 13-9 by the end of the first quarter.

To start the second, Bennington tied the game up with a 4-0 scoring run. Peyton Tritz put Waverly back in front with a three that made it 16-13.

Both teams ended the second with seven points scored and as a result, the Vikings clung to a 22-18 lead at halftime.

Tritz hit another three for the first points of the third. For the rest of the quarter, Waverly was held to just four points on offense.

With the offense sputtering, the Vikings put the clamps down on the defensive side. The Badgers were also held to seven points, making it 29-25 in favor of Waverly heading to the final frame.

Paige Radenslaben stepped up big with two monster treys in the fourth. Her six points came on back-to-back possessions from almost the identical spot on the court, which put the Vikings in front, 37-28.

Eight more points by Waverly helped them to secure an eight-point victory in the end over an Eastern Midlands Conference foe.

In the rebounding department, Waverly had a huge advantage at 41 to 25. They also dished out nine assists, had five steals and three blocks.

Christiansen was the top scorer for the Vikings with 19 points and Tritz was also in double figures with 10. Finishing with eight points was Radenslaben, Anna Clarke had six and Berkley Lambrecht scored two.

Waverly wasn’t able to replicate their winnings ways when they traveled to take on Seward on Jan. 14. Despite a furious 14-5 comeback in the fourth, the Vikings lost to the Bluejays 55-52 in overtime.

A big reason for Waverly losing was they just couldn’t find a way to dial it in from three. For the contest, they were only able to make 9% of their shots from deep.

On the glass, the Vikings pulled down 31 rebounds. Four steals were also made by Waverly and they dished out 10 assists with two blocks.

Tritz paced Waverly with 13 points and Christiansen was right behind her with 12 points. Scoring 10 points was Clarke, Radenslaben had nine, Annie Harms ended up with six and Kara Kassebaum had two.

Next up for Waverly is a road contest at Class C-1 No. 4 Wahoo on Jan. 19. The Warriors enter the game with an 11-2 record and on a two-game winning streak.