Waverly seniors stay alive in area tournament

WAHOO – Waverly Empire Varsity baseball team stayed alive in the Area B4 Tournament at Sam Crawford Field in Wahoo over the weekend after a loss in the first game last Friday.
Despite out-hitting Lincoln Lutheran 7-6, Waverly lost in the first round on Friday morning.
Lincoln jumped out quick, scoring four in the bottom of the first inning. Waverly struck back in the third inning, with three runs. Wyatt Fanning’s double to left fielder scored Caleb Herrell, who had reached first base on a walk. Fanning scored on a fielder’s choice as Landon Oelke grounded out. A Caleb Vachal sacrifice scored Levi Powell, who had reached first on a bunt. Lincoln scored two more on a fly ball to center field in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Second baseman Riley Marsh was 2-for-4. Powell also had two hits. Herrell, Fanning and Kaden Harris had singles.
Payton Engel took the loss on the mound for the Vikings. He pitched two and one-thirds innings and allowed four hits and four runs while striking out two. Harris relieved Engel in the third inning and allowed two hits and two runs.
The Vikings bounced back in big fashion on Saturday with a big 11-1 win over Twin River.
After Jake Bream doubled, Engel hit a homerun into center field to start things off for Waverly. The Vikings added three more runs in the first inning on hits by Marsh, Oelke and E. Russell. Waverly added two runs in the top of the third and two more in the fifth, including a score on a passed ball and an RBI by Marsh.
Twin River’s only run came in the bottom of the second inning on a passed ball.
Powell started on the mound for Waverly. He had three strikeouts while allowing two hits and one run. He was relieved by Trey Jackson, who kept Twin Rivers from getting any hits or runs in three innings.
Marsh reached base on all three at bats, driving in three RBI on one double and two singles. Powell and Oelke went 2-for-2 and Bream had two hits, including a double. Powell and Russell also hit doubles for Waverly. Engel had one hit, his first-inning home run. Russell also hit a double.
After building a five-run lead in the fifth inning, Waverly held off Concordia to claim the 8-6 victory on Sunday and stay alive in the loser’s bracket.
Concordia struck first with a run in the top of the first inning. Waverly tied things up in the bottom of the first on a Fanning single that scored Bream.
Concordia regained the lead in the second inning after scoring twice. The Vikings pulled within one after scoring two runs in the bottom of the third on another Fanning single that scored Bream and Herrell.
The offense exploded for Waverly in the fifth inning. After Harris singled and Bream walked, Engel bunted into a fielder’s choice, advancing runners to second and third base. Herrell singled into left field and drove in Bream and Harris. A sacrifice fly by Powell scored Engel. A walk by Marsh loaded the bases. Herrell scored when Oelke was thrown out at first on a ground ball. A double by Russell drove in Fanning and Marsh.
Concordia added two runs in the top of the sixth to make the score 8-6, but neither team scored again.
Sam Bentjen got the win for Waverly after relieving N Peterson, who lasted one inning. Bentjen struck out five and allowed four runs on nine hits. Peterson struck out two.
Herrell led the Vikings at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two RBI. Fanning hit 2-for-3 with two RBI. Bream and Russell hit doubles, while Engel and Harris each hit one single.
Waverly was scheduled to play Central City at 7 p.m. on Monday night. Results will be in next week’s edition.
