Waverly seniors stay alive in area tournament

Twin River’s only run came in the bottom of the second inning on a passed ball.

Powell started on the mound for Waverly. He had three strikeouts while allowing two hits and one run. He was relieved by Trey Jackson, who kept Twin Rivers from getting any hits or runs in three innings.

Marsh reached base on all three at bats, driving in three RBI on one double and two singles. Powell and Oelke went 2-for-2 and Bream had two hits, including a double. Powell and Russell also hit doubles for Waverly. Engel had one hit, his first-inning home run. Russell also hit a double.

After building a five-run lead in the fifth inning, Waverly held off Concordia to claim the 8-6 victory on Sunday and stay alive in the loser’s bracket.

Concordia struck first with a run in the top of the first inning. Waverly tied things up in the bottom of the first on a Fanning single that scored Bream.

Concordia regained the lead in the second inning after scoring twice. The Vikings pulled within one after scoring two runs in the bottom of the third on another Fanning single that scored Bream and Herrell.