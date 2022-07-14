Waverly seniors pick up two wins in elite KC Tournament

KANSAS CITY, MO- The Waverly Empire Netting and Fence senior legion team were busy this past week as they traveled down to Kansas City for five games in the Midwest Premiere Tournament. Finishing with a 2-1-2 record in the tourney was Empire, with a 12-5 win against KBA, a 4-0 victory over Impact Athletes, a 1-1 tie against Victus, a 10-10 tie with Cavaliers 18u White, and then a 6-4 loss to Kickapoo.

Waverly got the tournament started off with a seven run win over KBA on July 7. They had six runs in the fourth and then five in the sixth to help them pull out the victory.

Empire got on the board first with one run in the top of the first. Kaden Harris singled to center to start the inning and then two batters later Payton Engel grounded out to second knocking him in.

KBA would tie the game up at one apiece going to the top of the fourth when Waverly came through with six runs.

With two runners on Levi Powell and Engel drove in two runs with a single to center and then a fielder’s choice by the shortstop. Empire pushed their lead to 7-1 with a double by Drew Miller and a triple from Jarrett Ballinger to right field that scored one and then Wyatt Fanning pulled a ball to left field for a two run homer.

The long balls continued to help Waverly in the top of the sixth when Miller hit a three run shot to center. Two other runs were scored in the inning on a sac fly by Levi Powell to center and a double by Engel to left field.

Miller picked up three hits and four RBIs in the win, while Engel had two hits and three runs batted in. Getting at least one hit and driving in two runs was Powell and Fanning, while Ballinger had two hits and one RBI.

Pitching 5.1 innings, giving up three earned runs, and striking out six batters was Peterson. Going 0.1 innings with one earned run surrendered and one strikeout was Kaleb Axmann and Harris went 0.1 innings and gave up no earned runs.

The next game for Waverly was a tremendous pitching performance, which resulted in a shutout of Impacts Athletes. James Van Cleave was the starter in the contest and went all seven innings, gave up no earned runs, and had five strikeouts.

Empire scored their first run of the contest in the top of the first. With Powell on with a single to left field, Miller was able to drive him in with a single to center to make it 1-0.

Three more runs were tacked on by Waverly in the top of the fourth. They were driven in by a single to right field from Ballinger, a single by Fanning to left field, and then a fielder’s choice by Axmann to the shortstop.

Miller, Ballinger, Fanning, and Axmann all had one run batted in the victory.

It was another spectacular pitching performance in Waverly’s second game on Friday against Victus. Each team finished with one run put up in the fourth.

The scoring opportunity for Empire started with Miller being walked and Ballinger being hit by a pitch. Miller was able to get home when a wild pitch got away from the catcher for Victus.

Going five innings as the starter for Waverly was Sam Bentjen who gave up one earned run and struck out two, while Engel pitched two innings in relief, with no runs surrendered, and two strikeouts. Finishing with the only two hits of the game for Empire were Engel and Miller.

Waverly’s next game on Saturday was also a tie, but this time it was a hitter’s game instead of a pitcher’s duel. Both Empire and Cavaliers 18U teamed up for 20 runs and 10 runs scored apiece.

It was Waverly who took advantage of two walks in the first three batters in the top of the first when Ballinger singled to right field making it 1-0.

After not scoring in the second, Empire had its biggest inning of the contest when they scored four runs in the third.

With two runners on thanks to a walk and a double by Miller, Ballinger singled to right field scoring Engel. A pair of doubles by Fanning to right field and Rine to left field cut the Cavaliers advantage down to 7-5.

After trailing by as much as six runs, Waverly completed the comeback with a double by Engel to left field driving in two runs.

The scoring for the Empire continued into the final three innings of the game where they scored a run in each of them. A Fanning single knocked in the run in the fifth, Engel drove in one on a hit to left field in the sixth, and Ethan Von Busch singled to center in the seventh scoring one.

Coming up with two hits and three RBIs was Engel, while Ballinger, Fanning, and Garrett Rine had at least one hit and had two runs batted in. Getting one hit and driving in one run was Von Busch.

Harris pitched five innings for Waverly with two runs given up and four strikeouts, Miller went 1.1 innings, gave up no earned runs, and had one strikeout, and Van Cleave pitched 0.2 innings, gave up no earned runs, and had one strikeout.

In the final game of the tournament against Kickapoo, Empire struggled to score for most of the contest. It wasn’t until the sixth and seventh inning when Waverly got four runs that cut into a 6-0 deficit.

A three run sixth for Empire started with Rine getting hit by a pitch and Landon Oelke singling to right field. With one out an error on a hit by Owen Carillo scored one and then two came home on a single by Harris to left field.

Fanning hit a line drive to center making it a two run deficit for Waverly in the seventh.

Coming up with one hit and two RBIs in the loss was Harris and Fanning had two hits and one run batted in.

Dalton Pfenning was the starting pitcher and went 1.1 innings gave up three earned runs and had one strikeout. In relief, Ballinger went 3.2 innings, gave up two earned runs, and had two strikeouts, and Carillo pitched one inning and gave up no earned runs.

This week Waverly is taking part in the Ashland/Wahoo Tune Up from July 15 through July 17.