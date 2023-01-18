Waverly secures quality win over Mount Michael

ELKHORN – In a battle with an upstart Mount Michael Benedictine squad, the Class B No. 9 Waverly boys basketball team was able to hold on for a 49-45 victory on the road on Jan. 10. The Vikings shot 36% from the field and out-rebounded the Knights 35 to 22 which spearheaded the win.

With a 2-1 deficit in the first quarter, Sam Schernikau scored on a fast break. Later on, Preston Harms hit a three-pointer, increasing the Vikings’ lead to 7-5.

By the end of the quarter, Waverly still had a two-point advantage at 12-10.

Both teams continued to go back and forth in the second. Mount Michael outscored the Vikings 13-12, which cut Waverly’s edge down to 24-23 at the break.

Out of the gate in the second half, Harms hit a three to put the Vikings up 27-23. Waverly would score eight more points in the third and found themselves trailing the Knights 36-35 heading to the final frame.

That one-point deficit for the Vikings was quickly eliminated with a three from Sam Schernikau to start the fourth. Altogether, Waverly finished with 14 points in the quarter while holding Mount Michael to single digits at nine.

Schernikau dropped in 15 points to lead the Vikings and Kalev Allick and Harms both scored 12. Finishing with four points was Cooper Skrobecki, AJ Heffelfinger had three, Keaton Rine scored two and Carter Gullion had one.

Waverly followed up the Mount Michael win with an even bigger victory over Class B No. 3 Bennington at home on Jan. 13. In a game that went down to the wire, the Vikings held on for a 59-57 win.

Early on in the contest, Waverly trailed by one. That all changed when Gullion hit a three that gave the Vikings a 14-12 lead.

By the end of the first quarter, the game remained tight as Waverly clung to a slim advantage at 17-16.

Harms caught fire from three late in the second. Back-to-back triples by the senior helped the Vikings take a 35-34 lead at halftime.

Bennington came out of the break looking to erase their deficit. They did exactly that, by outscoring Waverly 14-11 in the third.

With one quarter left to play, it was now the Badgers who had a narrow edge on Waverly at 48-46.

When the team needed big shots, AJ Heffelfinger stepped up big for the Vikings with a pair of treys. His second three in the corner tied the game at 52 apiece.

With under 10 seconds in the contest, Waverly found themselves in a position to win as they were up by two points. The victory for the Vikings was sealed when Harms got his hand in a passing lane and stole the basketball.

On the glass, Waverly pulled down 24 rebounds where Bennington had 21. The Vikings also had 17 assists, three steals and two blocks.

Harms was the top scorer for Waverly with 17 points and AJ Heffelfinger was right behind him with 16 points. Also reaching double figures was Schernikau with 11 points, Allick had six, Gullion put up five and Rine finished with four.

The next day on Jan. 14, the Vikings picked up their third win of the week with a 47-42 victory at Seward. After being tied at halftime, Waverly used an 11-5 scoring run in the third to soar by the Bluejays.

From the field, the Vikings shot 37% from the field and 30% from three. They also made 61% of their free throws.

AJ Heffelfinger finished the game with 15 points scored and Allick had 11. Putting up eight points was Harms, Gullion dropped in six, Rine ended up with five and Schernikau finished with two.

This week the Vikings play at Class C-1 No. 4 Wahoo at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 19. The Warriors come into the contest with an 11-1 record and winners of their last seven games.