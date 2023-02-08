WAVERLY — Fifteen-year-old Will Pool knows how to guide a sailboat, balance a budget, and he has a good idea which career he wants to pursue after his high school graduation. For his advanced readiness for life’s next chapter, he can thank his time as a Scout.

This weekend, the Waverly High School freshman will celebrate the culmination of a decade of dedication, officially reaching the Scouts’ highest rank: Eagle. He and his family will hold his Eagle Scout Court of Honor ceremony this Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the Waverly Community Foundation Building.

To an outsider, earning the Eagle Scout rank — let alone by age 15 — is a major accomplishment. Only 6% of Scouts stick it out to fulfill all of the requirements. But Pool says he was just smart with his time.

“I didn’t really have to devote much time to it, actually,” he said over the phone last Thursday. He took care of a lot of the tedious bookwork required for certain merit badges during weekly Troop 76 Scout meetings.

Pool has kept his head down, and he currently possesses a whopping 39 merit badges, nearly double the 21 required to reach Eagle Scout status. Among his collection are merit badges for snowsports, robotics, animation, welding and one that he found interesting despite the dullness on its face: personal finance.

“I got to find out how my family spends with their budget monthly, and I got to also learn about investing your money, compound interest and simple interest, and ways to make more money just by investing,” Pool said. “Even though some people probably find that boring, it’s kind of interesting to see how you can manage your money other than the ways I would have thought about it originally.”

Pretty sharp for a 15-year-old.

Pool joined Troop 76 in either kindergarten or first grade — he can’t remember. And as he looks toward the future, he sees the value his Scouting experiences could have on his resume when he eventually applies for jobs. After taking an interest in biology and anatomy in middle school, he decided his goal was to join the Air Force as a paramedic, and he says his Eagle Scout rank will make him a strong candidate.

While the long-term practicality of Scouting was a big motivator as he pushed toward the finish line, Pool’s dedication traces back to his Cub Scout days when he met a 13-year-old who was getting close to earning his own Eagle Scout badge.

“He had just about everything he needed to be an Eagle,” Pool said. “And even though at the time, I thought I’d never be able to do that, I somehow did.”

One of the final Eagle Scout requirements is completing a service project with the intention of benefiting a community or religious group. Pool chose Calvin Crest Camp near Fremont, which he attends each summer, as his beneficiary. He said for years, the camp has needed more outdoor seating, so Pool led a team that built three new wooden benches.

“It was actually pretty simple to do,” Pool said. “I had people who were working there for me putting most of the benches together. But I was organizing most of it and making sure people were doing what they needed to do.

“(The camp has) been needing benches for however long now, and now they’ve got more.”

To earn Eagle Scout honors, a Scout must fulfill all of the requirements by the time they turn 18. With three years to spare, Pool plans to stay involved with Troop 76 and hopes to make appearances at troop meetings a couple times a month.

And with his 39 badges, Pool is already eligible to receive the bronze, gold and silver Eagle Palms — palm-shaped awards given for every five additional merit badges earned after the 21 badges required for the Eagle Scout rank. By staying involved with his troop, his decorated Scouts status could provide the motivation for another young troop member.

“I want to at least keep account of how the troop’s doing, and if need be, I can help the kids who are needing help,” Pool said. “Some kids might strive for Eagle because they see me going through the troop and see that after you get Eagle, you don’t have to quit.”