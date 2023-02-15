WAVERLY — School District 145’s hourly employees are likely to see a bump in their wages after a new pay scale was approved.

At the Board of Education’s regular meeting on Feb. 6, the board approved a pay scale for classified employees drafted by district Business Manager Mikal Shalikow. The new pay scale addresses issues with the previous scale that had led to some new hires earning as much or more compensation than workers who had been employed by the district for many years.

“The previous scale had brought up starting pay, but it didn’t address people who had been there for a long time,” Shalikow said at a special board meeting on Jan. 17.

That meant that some new hires were earning generous starting salaries as competitive wages increased, while other long-term employees in the same positions were earning the same or lower wages.

The new pay scale has 42 steps, ranging from $12.91 per hour to $35.53 per hour. Only school nurses are able to reach the 42nd step, after starting at step 27. School secretaries can reach the 32nd step while maintenance workers can reach the 35th step. Paraprofessionals, a position of particular need, are broken up into three levels based on a worker’s certification and can reach steps 12, 15 or 17 based on their level.

Superintendent Cory Worrell said the previous scale had a minimum and maximum wage range, and new employees were assigned their pay rate based on education and their years of experience in the field.

“And a lot of times, we were guessing to find where to place them,” Worrell said.

Another factor in the new rates, Worrell said, is ensuring the school district continues to be a competitive employer in a crowded market. He said the pressure to pay well will be heightened in the coming years, too, as the Nebraska minimum wage increases by $1.50 each year until it reaches $15 per hour in 2026.

Worrell noted that school districts are required to follow the federal minimum wage, which is $7.25 per hour, and not the state minimum wage.

“But we would like to be close to (the state minimum wage),” Worrell said. “I think in the near future, we’re going to have to continue to grow classified salaries in a way where we are within earshot of the minimum wage, or we’re going to struggle to find people.”

Shalikow said the new pay scale would have a $350,000 impact on the district’s budget. He said the district can handle the increase, but to raise each of the pay scales to a base wage of $15 per hour by 2026 might not be possible.

“Each year, we’ll have to increase a little bit more to get to that minimum wage amount by 25-26, and I’ll be honest, I don’t know if we fiscally can do that with all the positions,” Shalikow said. “But we need to try to do the best we can.”

For some long-term employees, the new pay scale will mean pay increases of up to an extra $4 per hour, Shalikow said.

“It’s probably life-changing money for some people that have been here for 20-some years,” he said. “Hopefully, it’ll make people happy. We need to keep our good staff here, and this should help do that.”

The new scale will take effect in the district’s pay period beginning March 26.

In other district news, Worrell reported that District 145 was awarded a grant of $148,000 from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy’s Waste Reduction and Recycling Incentive Grants Fund. The grant was awarded for the district’s use of recycled tire material for the installation of its Viking Stadium track and field in 2021. 94,000 pounds of crumb rubber were used for the project.

Worrell said the money will be placed in the district’s special building fund.

“We’re very pleased with how the track and the football field and soccer field turned out,” Worrell said. “It just means it was less money for the whole project and money that we can now use for other things.”