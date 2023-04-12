WAVERLY — The District 145 Board of Education knows a construction project of some kind is going to be necessary in the near future. But how far off such a project could be is uncertain.

Superintendent Dr. Cory Worrell said the board is taking the facilities planning project one step at a time with no timeline in place. The next step, he said on Monday, is to start engaging with community members to hear what they think the district’s facilities priorities should be.

“It’s a combination of them hearing what our needs are, but then also getting feedback from community members, and then seeing where we’ll go from there,” Worrell said.

He said he’s not sure how the community meetings will be shaped — whether the meetings will be open to the public or if the attendees will be handpicked by the board. That’s likely going to be up to the district’s hired architect DLR and municipal advisor First National Capital Markets.

At any rate, Worrell expects those meetings to start within the next month.

Topics of discussion at any public facilities meetings can be expected to include the work the district has done with DLR and FNCM thus far — identifying issues at the district’s schools, many of which are due to enrollment growth. Classrooms are beginning to make Waverly Middle School and Waverly High School feel tight for teachers and students, according to a DLR survey of faculty that was carried out last summer.

But other issues exist due to building age and poor initial designs. For example, the district has been considering an addition to the high school that would include a new weight room, as the current weight room is crowded and is causing strain on the ceiling above the high school locker rooms.

At previous meetings, the board determined that it hoped to renovate Waverly High School to increase its enrollment capacity from just below 700 to 1,000. And based on a draft of the facilities master plan that DLR presented at the meeting, such a renovation could take the shape of a two-story classroom addition, a reworking of the cafeteria and kitchen or moving the building’s main office to the front door to conform with modern security standards.

For the middle school’s part, Worrell said the board hopes to keep its enrollment below 650 to maintain a typical size for a junior high building. DLR proposed last July that classroom additions could be attached to three of the building’s corners to make room for a larger capacity. But the board has since determined that by the time those additions are completed, the building would be close to running out of space again.

Previous discussions have led to the possibility of building a new middle school facility, and Eagle has been proposed as a potential site.

HVAC and technology upgrades at the district’s other buildings are expected to be part of the facilities plan, too, Worrell said.

At the school board’s April 3 meeting, members discussed potentially contracting with a construction firm to help determine some preliminary cost estimates. Worrell said DLR has provided reliable estimates.

“But (a construction firm) would be able to give us a more refined number that we’re looking for, and I think that would be helpful in the process,” Worrell said.

Later this month, the board is having a special meeting with school lawyer Coady Pruett of KSB Law to guide the board on different construction models — such as design-bid, design-bid-build and construction manager at risk.

Another step on the path to a project will be combing through the demographic and enrollment projection data that Kansas-based consulting firm RSP & Associates is scheduled to deliver to the board this month. That data will help pinpoint the enrollment situation the district should expect in coming years.

Board discusses raising activity entry fees

At the request of Eastern Midland Conference leadership, Worrell brought to the board meeting a discussion topic related to the cost Waverly schools charge for entry to school activities and sports games.

Worrell said the conference is hoping to raise prices from $6 for adults and $4 for students to $7 for adults and $5 for students. The change would place the conference more in line with what Omaha and Lincoln-area schools charge.

Worrell said the extra dollar per entry fee could help offset rising costs to pay referees, among other expenses.

“I don’t know if our board had a feeling one way or the other on it,” Worrell said. “It’s possible we’ll come back to it, but I don’t know.”