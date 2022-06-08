Waverly school board chooses Travis Moore of Eagle to fill empty seat

WAVERLY – The Waverly School District 145 Board of Education learned in March that Ward 2 representative Robin Kappler would be resigning, with plans of moving her family to be closer to a new job in Hastings.

Kappler has served on the school board since 2018, when she was appointed to fill a vacant seat. In that time, she was a member of several board committees, including those dealing with planning and development, and student performance and assessment.

Her final school board meeting was the board’s regular June meeting.

Less than two weeks prior, the board of education interviewed two applicants for the vacant Ward 2 seat and selected Travis Moore of Eagle. He will take over Kappler’s current term, which is set to end in 2024.

Ward 2 includes Prairie Home and newly annexed land on Eagle's western edge. The ward extends to Highway 6 on the north to the northwest reaches of Otoe County on the south.

Moore said his decision to apply for the school board seat came down to his four children who attend District 145 schools. He said the school district was a deciding factor in his family’s move to Eagle 10 years ago.

“I just have a real interest in their future and their education, as well as an interest and passion for being an advocate for Eagle, especially as Eagle continues to grow,” Moore said.

Moore has served on the Eagle Village Board of Trustees since 2013, but he will resign from that position to serve on the Waverly school board. His resignation from the village board will be effective June 8.

District 145 Superintendent Cory Worrell said part of what made Moore an attractive candidate was his experience working in the Nebraska Legislature. Moore said his past five years working at the Capitol have been in the legislative research office, and one of his areas of focus there has been education policy.

“There’s always going to be some differing opinions when it comes to policy, and I think my experience and background in the legislative realm and general knowledge of education issues is hopefully seen as an asset,” Moore said.

Worrell also said Moore’s background on the Eagle Board of Trustees will provide the school board with a full picture of issues and dynamics in Eagle.

“I think he’ll bring a really good perspective to the board in that way,” Worrell said. “You want to try to have the best balance on your school board as possible, and I think this definitely helps us to do that.”

Moore said as he steps into his role on the board, primary issues that he and the board will have to confront are school finances and property taxes.

“How are we going to continue to fund schools and do that in a way that’s not going to continue to heavily rely upon property taxes?” Moore said.

As Eagle and Waverly continue to grow, Moore also said it will be important to plan for the future to make sure the district’s facilities are able to accommodate enrollment increases.

“We have a lot of growth – which is a positive thing – happening, but we also now have to be thinking strategically into the future about how we are going to continue to provide space for kids,” he said.

Worrell said the board plans to have Moore sworn in at a special strategic planning meeting in June.

