Waverly Runza earns honors

WAVERLY – The Waverly Runza® Restaurant and employees were recognized recently for remarkable achievement.

The location was honored with the Store of the Year title. The Store of the Year award is presented to Runza® Restaurant locations that surpass the field in achievement of sales goals, commitment to great customer service, and the food quality must be outstanding. The store received a large trophy to display.

Taylor Veik, managing partner, earned the Manager of the Year title. This honor is given to store leaders who excel in all areas of management. The recipient of the award must maintain a low personnel turnover and recruit future management candidates.

Colton Clark, assistant general manager, was honored as a Runza® Rock Star. This recognition is given to team members who are loyal and consistently go above and beyond the call of duty.

Additionally, the location received the Outstanding Store Culture title. To earn this award, a store must attain high scores on the employee satisfaction survey, achieve a turnover rate at or below company average, promote employees, coordinate an employee social event, and submit an essay.