Waverly runs against stiff competition at Pius X Invite

LINCOLN – The Waverly cross country team found themselves up against some of the toughest competition the area has to offer at the Lincoln Pius X Invite on Sept. 9. The Viking girls took fifth place with 132 points and the boys were sixth with 158 points.

Freshman Alonna Depalma was the highest placer for Waverly, finishing 21st in a time of 23:10.07. Thirteen seconds behind her in 22nd place was Shianne Benker with a time of 23:23.23.

The next pack to come in was Nora Erickson and Ellie Bentjen. Erickson got 28th overall and ran a 24:39.56 while Bentjen took 29th with a time of 24:20.35.

Marisa Gross, Isabel Cardenas, and Dylan Sorben were the final three runners for the Viking girls. Taking 32nd was Gross crossing the line in 25:22.81, 33rd was Cardenas with a 25:48.51, and Sorben got 34th in a time of 26:26.23.

The boy’s team was led by Kolton Jueneman in 24th place clocking a 19:15.39. Ending up 15 seconds behind him in 25th place was Ryan Thraen in a time of 19:30.26.

Daniel Kasparek got 32nd overall and finished in a time of 20:10.49. Earning 38th and running a 21:29.53 was Dominic Delahoyde.

