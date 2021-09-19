Waverly runs against stiff competition at Pius X Invite

LINCOLN – The Waverly cross country team found themselves up against some of the toughest competition the area has to offer at the Lincoln Pius X Invite on Sept. 9. The Viking girls took fifth place with 132 points and the boys were sixth with 158 points.
Freshman Alonna Depalma was the highest placer for Waverly, finishing 21st in a time of 23:10.07. Thirteen seconds behind her in 22nd place was Shianne Benker with a time of 23:23.23.
The next pack to come in was Nora Erickson and Ellie Bentjen. Erickson got 28th overall and ran a 24:39.56 while Bentjen took 29th with a time of 24:20.35.
Marisa Gross, Isabel Cardenas, and Dylan Sorben were the final three runners for the Viking girls. Taking 32nd was Gross crossing the line in 25:22.81, 33rd was Cardenas with a 25:48.51, and Sorben got 34th in a time of 26:26.23.
The boy’s team was led by Kolton Jueneman in 24th place clocking a 19:15.39. Ending up 15 seconds behind him in 25th place was Ryan Thraen in a time of 19:30.26.
Daniel Kasparek got 32nd overall and finished in a time of 20:10.49. Earning 38th and running a 21:29.53 was Dominic Delahoyde.
Austin Meyers in 39th place and Gregory Cockerill in 40th were the final two runners for Waverly. Myers ran a 23:25.38 and Cockerill a 27:09.30.
In the junior varsity competition, the Vikings had several competitors on the boy’s and girl’s sides.
Alexa Ricenbaw and Kaitlyn Stevens were the two runners representing the Waverly girls. Getting 53rd place in a time of 30:21.48 was Ricenbaw and Stevens was 59th clocking a 31:33.44.
In the boy’s race, there were 120 competitors. Seven of those competitors were from the Waverly team.
Getting 77th was Caleb McCormick in a time of 23:27.12 and 86th was Noah Darling in a time of 23:58.52. Caleb Heisinger was 77th running a 23:27.12, Noah Darling was 86th with a 23:58.52, 97th was Caleb Heisinger in a time of 25:18.18, Matthew Schmeekle got 98th with a time of 25:23.83, Rees Bunting clocked a 25:30.56 to get 102nd, In 115th was Aiden McBride running a 27:45.51, and Owen Johnson got 118th in a time of 28:27.82.
Next week Waverly has their home cross country meet on Sept. 17.
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.