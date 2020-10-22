Waverly running backs to have key role in slowing down Titan passing attack

WAVERLY - The best defense Waverly can put out there against Norris’ potent, high-powered passing game might be the Vikings’ 1-2 punch on offense with running backs Zane Schawang and Evan Canoyer.
The Waverly seniors, however, are also standout defensive players, Schawang at safety and Canoyer as an all-state linebacker. So every play they’re involved with in the Class B No. 5 Vikings’ (6-2) district football championship showdown at home at 7 p.m. Friday against No. 3 Norris (7-1) will be directed toward that Titan aerial attack, either keeping it on the sidelines or defending it closely on the field.
It’s a rivalry game, and Schawang, a 5-foot-10, 170-pound senior, has gotten to know his Norris senior counterparts at receiver through the years — Nebraska recruit James Carnie, South Dakota commit Matt Medill, Husker baseball pledge CJ Hood and all-state basketball player Trey Deveaux, all of whom are 6-4 or taller.
“They’ve always been tall and they’ve always been big playmakers for them,” said Schawang, who has rushed for 950 yards and 13 touchdowns this season while also intercepting a team-high three passes.
“It will be challenging, we just have to stay on our man and do what we do best,” Schawang added. “As long as we hit them hard, they don’t like to get hit.”
For Canoyer, a state wrestling champion who will continue his college wrestling career at Cornell, playing against the Titans presents a number of dilemmas at linebacker because of quarterback Cooper Hausmann’s ability to run and throw, and the threat of the ground game led by senior Bryson Schultz and junior Ben Landgren.
Whether it’s jamming the receivers at the line of scrimmage or making the tackle against Norris’ running game, Canoyer figures to be in some kind of physical contact every play.
“There’s going to be a lot of focus on collisions with their wide receivers so they don’t get free releases down field and go streaking into the secondary,” said Canoyer, who has 552 yards and six TDs rushing this fall.
“That should make things easier on our safeties and corners (cornerbacks). At the same time, we also need to keep an eye on their quarterback and make sure he doesn’t break a long one on us because he runs well and likes to scramble a lot.”
Waverly has outscored its last opponents 151-13 in its current four-game winning streak after back-to-back losses to No. 4 Elkhorn (13-7) and No. 6 Northwest (21-20 in overtime) in Weeks 3 and 4, respectively. Those two games came on the heels of a 17-7 triumph over No. 1 and two-time defending state champion Omaha Skutt in the second game of the season, a victory that snapped the SkyHawks’ 27-game winning streak.
Waverly coach Reed Manstedt said playing that playoff-type three-game stretch early in the season paid dividends later for the Vikings. He also likes the fact that Waverly will be getting a playoff semifinal-type dress rehearsal Friday night before the real thing kicks off on Oct. 30.
“Coming off an emotional win, those were two tough weeks for us,” Manstedt said. “But from those two games, we found out more about ourselves than if we had played a couple cupcakes those two weeks and won big. We saw we had to improve our passing game, switch some things up in the run game and move people around so we had the best players in the best positions to help us win.
“In the end, it (the two losses) made us a better football team,” the coach added. “We’ll find out how much better on Friday night.”
