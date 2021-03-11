Waverly Road disintegration caused by temperature swing

WAVERLY – Over the last month, Nebraska has seen a sudden, stark difference between winter and spring.
Throughout most of February, Nebraskans dealt with freezing temperatures and heavy amounts of snowfall. Then, just as quickly as winter started, the sun came out bringing beautiful, spring weather.
This swing in temperature has played a role in the disintegration of a small portion of Waverly Road near 112th Street into hand-sized pieces of asphalt on Feb. 25.
“People don’t realize that asphalt is considered a flexible pavement system,” Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman said. “That’s because as the temperature increases or decreases the asphalt can move with the temperature.”
The emergency project will cost about $400,000 to fix and was not a budgeted item, Dingman said. She also said the project will not be completed for another eight weeks.
In the meantime, Dingman said they have cleared the chunks of asphalt and replaced it with gravel. The county has also put in place a reduced speed limit of 45 miles per hour so as not to surprise drivers when they meet the gravel.
Dingman said since north Waverly has a high water table, it is common that there are small springs or water forming underneath Waverly Road.
Because of the recent estimated 80-degree ebb in temperature, the frozen water under the slab of asphalt warmed up suddenly causing the road to break up. This is called a frost boil, Dingman said.
“It just disintegrated,” Dingman said. “There’s probably 500 feet of that, that has chunks of asphalt that you could probably pick up with your hand.”
While the location of the gravel is only about 10 feet, the frost boil caused “alligatoring” to happen for over 500 feet of the road. Dingman said “alligatoring” means that the slab has a large amount of full depth cracking.
“Areas where the cracking on the slab have begun to pull apart have been removed and replaced with gravel. There are many locations with chunks of asphalt that are the size of your hand. Approximately 850 feet of the road that will have to have a full depth asphalt replacement.”
Dingman said the county also intends to take preventative measures to stop any other frost boils from occurring along Waverly Road in the future.
“We’re going to have to do some additional treatments to this area to make sure that we don’t have that frost boil happen again,” Dingman said.