Waverly Road disintegration caused by temperature swing

Because of the recent estimated 80-degree ebb in temperature, the frozen water under the slab of asphalt warmed up suddenly causing the road to break up. This is called a frost boil, Dingman said.

“It just disintegrated,” Dingman said. “There’s probably 500 feet of that, that has chunks of asphalt that you could probably pick up with your hand.”

While the location of the gravel is only about 10 feet, the frost boil caused “alligatoring” to happen for over 500 feet of the road. Dingman said “alligatoring” means that the slab has a large amount of full depth cracking.

“Areas where the cracking on the slab have begun to pull apart have been removed and replaced with gravel. There are many locations with chunks of asphalt that are the size of your hand. Approximately 850 feet of the road that will have to have a full depth asphalt replacement.”

Dingman said the county also intends to take preventative measures to stop any other frost boils from occurring along Waverly Road in the future.