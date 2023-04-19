NEBRASKA CITY – More hardware was collected by the Waverly boys golf team when they competed at the Nebraska City Invite at The Golf Club at Table Creek on April 13. The Vikings finished with a team score of 337 to take second and Elkhorn North won with a 316.

“I am very proud of the young men and their progress,” Head Coach Michael Cobelens said. “They want to score low and are disappointed when they score higher than their expectations that show they are committed to improving their game!”

Shooting the low score for Waverly was Josh Wall with an 81. That was good enough to get him fourth place overall.

Also medaling were Grey Klucas and Ethan Rosenthal. Coming in seventh place with an 82 was Grey Klucas and Rosenthal finished in 12th place by carding an 86.

Royce Klucas and William Foster were the final two finishers for the Vikings. Shooting an 88 was Royce Klucas and Foster came in under 95 with a score of 94.

Earlier in the week, Waverly competed at the Bob Simpson Invite at the Ashland Golf Club on April 10. In a tough competition field, the Vikings finished fourth with a team score of 324.

Taking home 12th and 13th place for Waverly were Royce and Grey Klucas with a score of 77. Winning the tiebreaker was Royce over Grey thanks to the 35 he carded on the back nine.

Sliding in to take the 15th place medal for the Vikings was Rosenthal. He shot a 39 through the first nine holes and ended with a 40 on the last nine for a total score of 79.

Rounding out the score for Waverly were Foster and Tyler Erlandson. Taking 54th place with a 91 was Foster and Erlandson came in 64th with a 98.

The Vikings competed in a triangular with Sidney and Nebraska City at the Wildwood Golf Course and at the Bennington Invite at River Wild Golf Course on April 17 and 18.