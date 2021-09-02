Waverly residents will be able to pay bills online

WAVERLY — The City of Waverly continues to move into modern day by offering online bill payments for residents.

During the city council meeting on Aug. 24, the council approved a quote from gWorks for $5,724 for the software upgrade which will also be accessible on the new city website and app that is currently in the works.

City Administrator Stephanie Fisher and Council Member Abbey Pascoe both discussed the highlights of this upgrade including online billing being easier and the ability to make adjustments based on customer feedback.

“They can pay for the water bill and sign up their kids and it will all get diverted to the correct department without us having to do a whole paper trail on it and everything,” Fisher said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fisher said after the meeting it will likely be in two to three months before residents have access to the programming.

“This is what the citizens of our community want,” Pascoe said. “It’s another step toward that and I think this is great.”