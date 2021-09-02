Waverly residents will be able to pay bills online

WAVERLY — The City of Waverly continues to move into modern day by offering online bill payments for residents.
During the city council meeting on Aug. 24, the council approved a quote from gWorks for $5,724 for the software upgrade which will also be accessible on the new city website and app that is currently in the works.
City Administrator Stephanie Fisher and Council Member Abbey Pascoe both discussed the highlights of this upgrade including online billing being easier and the ability to make adjustments based on customer feedback.
“They can pay for the water bill and sign up their kids and it will all get diverted to the correct department without us having to do a whole paper trail on it and everything,” Fisher said.
Fisher said after the meeting it will likely be in two to three months before residents have access to the programming.
“This is what the citizens of our community want,” Pascoe said. “It’s another step toward that and I think this is great.”
In other action, the council approved an update to the block party form to include a $40 fee, an interlocal agreement with Lincoln Fire and Rescue for $47,627.66 and the purchase of equipment for Waverly Fire and Rescue’s new fire engine in an amount not to exceed $50,000.
That would be paid out of the Fire Equipment Fund with the Waverly Rural Fire District to reimburse the city, council members said during discussion. City Council Member Aaron Hummel explained that the equipment from the old fire truck will not match the new fire truck the department is scheduled to receive around October.
The council will next meet on Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. where they will consider approving the budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
