LINCOLN — The Waverly girls bowling team made school history at the B-2 District Tournament on Feb. 1 at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln. The Vikings will send a team to the State Bowling Tournament after the Viking girls won their district with 2,638 points.

Also taking home a plaque was the Waverly boys who came in second place behind Seward with 2,510 points.

“We are proud of their hard work and dedication to the sport,” Waverly Bowling Coach Tracie Hasenkamp said. “We set high expectations as a team and they achieved it.”

For the girls, Izzie Holbein and Olivia Grube took first and second place, respectively.

Holbein finished with a 142 first game, a 136 in her second game and a 154 in the third for a point total of 432. After struggling with a 124 in the first game, Grube recovered with a 147 and then a 151 which raised her score to 422.

Coming in fourth place with a 406 was Ve’Anna Dotson. She achieved this score by bowling a 120, a 160 and then a 126 in her three games.

All three girls will be competing in the team and individual state championships.

Also finishing inside the top 10were Madelyn Fritz and Ellie Bentjen. Fritz ended up carding a 367 and Bentjen shot a 360.

Braydon Waller became a two-time state individual qualifier for the boys by getting fourth place overall. He finished with a 158 in his first game, a 148 in the second round and then a 163 in the team’s third match.

Two spots away from making it to state as an individual was Christian Kaiser in seventh place. His three game score was 427.

Rounding out the team score for the Vikings was Tyler Erlandson in 11th place, Hayden Brandl in 16th, Dominic Delahoyde in 18th and Jonah Tucker in 20th. Erlandson finished with an even 400, Brandl shot a 242, Delahoyde carded a 205 and Tucker ended up with a 179.

The Waverly girls bowling team was the sixth seed in the Class B State Team Championships on Feb. 7 and took on Hartington-Newcastle. Holbein, Grube, Dotson and Waller all competed in the individual state championships the next day on Feb. 8. Results will be posted online and in next week’s issue of The News.

Both State Championships were held at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln.