WAVERLY – A strong second half propelled the Waverly boys soccer team past Conestoga 3-2 on April 17. This helped keep the Vikings’ record at home perfect for the year.

“This game put us to the test,” Waverly Head Coach Jorge Zuniga said. “Conestoga did their homework and used their height advantage against us. We learned a lot from that game, so our offensive and defensive strategies for our next game will be different. This team has learned a lot from the games we lost, so during difficult situations we draw wisdom from our past experiences.”

Behind a goal from Noah Simones, the Cougars jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the beginning of the match. Waverly answered right back with a goal of their own to knot the score up at one.

With time clicking down in the first half, Conestoga sent a ball into the goal box and Samarion Henry found the back of the net. This gave them a 2-1 advantage at the break.

Instead of rolling over, the Vikings kept fighting in the second half with two goals.

Taking care of the rest was the defense. They held the Cougars scoreless, which powered Waverly to their eighth win of the season.

Leading the charge for the Vikings with two goals was Jonny Martin and Kemper Reed had one.

Having one of his better games on the year in the box was Ian Morehead. He kept a persistent Conestoga offensive attack in check with 10 saves.

Next up for Waverly was a home game against a winless Nebraska City squad on April 20. The Pioneers still failed to find the win column as they lost to the Vikings 3-0.

For Waverly, they had one goal in the first half that came off the foot of Charlie Johnson. In the second half, the Vikings added two more goals thanks to shots in the back of the net from Reed and Martin.

Playing 70 minutes in the box for Waverly with one save was Morehead and Reece Bader was the goalie for the final 10 minutes of the shutout.

The Vikings closed out the week with another dominating victory, this time over Aurora by a final of 5-0 at home on April 22. Waverly finished the match with two goals in the first half and then another three in the second half.

Reed was the top performer for the Vikings with two goals and Carson Brentlinger, Johnson and Martin each had one.

Morehead played the first 60 minutes in goal and had one save. Coming in during the finals 40 minutes with one save was Bader.

According to Zuniga, a lot of the team’s success in the dominating wins over Nebraska City and Aurora was due to staying disciplined and patient.

“After our red cards at Elkhorn North, our team has been working on discipline and patience,” Zuniga said. “By doing so, we have improved our focus and performance in the field. This team grows with every game, especially those that are difficult.”

Waverly closed out the regular season with a home game against Class B No. 1 Bennington on April 25. They will also kickoff the B-3 Subdistrict on April 29 against an opponent that is yet to be determined.