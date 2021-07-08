Waverly places in Cellular Cup

WAHOO – The Nebraska School Activities Association announced the final standings for the NSSA Cup, the NSAA All-Activities Award for Nebraska High Schools on June 25.
Waverly High School finished in 10th place in both the Boys Division Top 10 (200 points) and in the All-School Division top 10 (292.5).
The annual awards program began in the fall of 2006 to recognize the most successful high school athletic and fine arts programs. The NSAA presents awards to the 12 Nebraska high schools which earn the most points during the school year by participating in NSAA education based programs.
The all-activities (fine arts and sports) all-school recognition platform recognizes the “Best of the Best” each year across all NSAA programs.
The NSSA Cup winners are determined by a point system based on participation in NSAA education-based activities and performance in state championship events within each division and class.
Music, which does not have a state-level event, earns points based on participation at the district music contest.
The boys and girls competition in each class features schools earning participation and performance points from their respective activities.
In the All-School Division, schools receive participation points for each of its NSAA registered programs and earn additional points for placing in NSAA Championship events.
All schools, which finish in the top eight positions (plus any ties) in a State Championship event, receive points.
In activities’ Championships involving cooperative agreements, each of the schools in the cooperative earn the points for that respective event providing they have at least one student participating on the cooperative varsity team.
In playoff events involving teams in a split classification, the same top eight positions in that event’s class (example D1 and D2) will earn full points for their class competition. If there are fewer than eight schools from a classification in the event, only those schools represented are eligible to receive points. Championship performance points are awarded for all activities championship events as follows, first place (50 points), second place (45 points), third place (40 points), fourth place (35 points), fifth place (30 points), sixth place (25 points), seventh place (20 points) and eighth place (15 points).
