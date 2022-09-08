Waverly pitches shutout against Lincoln Northwest at home

WAVERLY – Coming off a pair of tough matchups against rated teams in Class B, the Waverly softball team was able to get back on track with a home game against Lincoln Northwest on Aug. 30. They were dominant on both offense and defense in a 10-0 shutout of the Falcons.

With one on and one out in the first inning, Tatum Peery drove in the first run of the game for the Vikings with a double to left field. That lead was increased to 4-0 for Waverly when Alexis Bivens hit a three run homer to center.

After a solid first inning, Waverly blew the game wide open in the second with a six run inning.

With one out, both Riley McCall and Malia Thoms got on base with a single in the infield and to right field. Knocking both of the runners in was Lily Krajewski who doubled to left field.

The Vikings went up 8-0 later on in the inning, with back-to-back doubles from Peery and Kaylei Denison that scored one run apiece. With two outs, the final runs of the contest crossed home when Alexis Adams grounded out to the shortstop and an error was made, driving in Alexis Shepherd and Raedynn Refshauge.

Finishing with one hit and three RBIs in the win was Bivens, while Peery and Krajewski had at least one hit and two runs batted in and Denison had one hit and one RBI.

Pitching two innings as the starter with no earned runs given up and six strikeouts was Denison. In relief, Bivens pitched two innings, gave up no earned runs and had three strikeouts.

On Sept. 1, Waverly had another home game against the two time defending Class B Champs Omaha Skutt. The Vikings were able to power past the SkyHawks with an eight-run third inning in a 10-5 victory.

Pacing the offense in the win was Grube who had one hit and three RBIs. Coming up with two runs batted in and with multiple hits were Bivens and Alexis Shephard and Peery had one RBI.

On the mound, Denison threw a complete seven inning game, with four earned runs surrendered, and nine strikeouts.

From that win, the Vikings moved on to the Wahoo Quadrangular on Sept. 3. Waverly did well going 2-1 with wins over Ashland Greenwood 5-3 and Crete 11-2. They ended the day with a 7-1 loss to Class B No. 1 Wahoo.

In the opener round against A-G, Waverly never trailed in a two-run win. The Vikings were able to produce one run in both the first and fifth innings and three in the fourth.

Leading Waverly with two hits and two RBIs offensively was Peery, while Shepherd and Grube both drove in one run. Denison tossed six innings, gave up two earned runs and had five strikeouts.

Crete was next on the docket after the opening round win. The Vikings scored two in the second, six in the fourth and three in the fifth in a nine-run victory in five innings.

Newell had the big bat with one hit and three RBIs. Bivens and Peery each drove in two runs and had at least one hit, and Thoms had one hit and one run driven in.

Pitching four innings as the starter with four strikeouts was Denison. Bivens went one inning in relief and came up with one strikeout.

Waverly’s last game of the tournament was against a tough Wahoo team. The game was close up until the fourth inning when Autumn Iversen belted a three-run homer for the Warriors that put them up by five. The Vikings never could overcome that as they went on to lose by six.

Finishing with one of Waverly’s two hits in the game and one RBI was Thoms. The other hit belonged to Krajewski.

Pitching 3.2 innings with four earned runs surrendered and two strikeouts was Denison. Bivens pitched two innings, gave up two earned runs, and had one strikeout.

This week the Vikings started things off with a road game at Class B No. 6 Grand Island Northwest on Sept. 6. Later in the week, Waverly plays Elkhorn North at home at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 8 and are at the Eastern Midlands Softball Tournament in Blair on Sept. 10.