Waverly picks up two victories at Aurora Invite

AURORA- The Class B No. 4 Waverly Volleyball Team finished the week with a 3-1 record after taking part in the Aurora Tournament on Sept. 24 and playing Lincoln Northwest at home on Sept. 26. The Vikings were able to beat Class C-1 No. 5 Kearney Catholic, Crete and Lincoln Northwest in straight sets and lost to Class B No. 7 Bennington in three sets.

The week started for Waverly with a matchup at home against the newest Eastern Midland Conference team Lincoln Northwest. It was all Vikings from start to finish as they went on to sweep the Falcons 25-15, 25-12 and 25-12.

For the match, Waverly had a fantastic .388 hitting percentage and an 85.1 serving percentage. On the other side of the net, the Vikings were able to hold Northwest to a .065 hitting percentage.

Filling the stat sheet up with 30 assists, seven digs, two aces and one block was Caylee Rowley. Jaelyn Dicke was a force at the net with 14 kills, six aces and three digs and Kara Kassebaum had nine kills, five digs, one ace and one block.

Also picking up nine kills with four digs, one ace and one block was Eden Moore. Getting five aces, 13 digs and two assists was Joselyn Rice.

At the Aurora tournament, Waverly put together a spectacular match against a Kearney Catholic squad who came in with only two losses and were in the State Title game for Class C-1 a year ago.

In the first set, the Vikings dominated the Stars 25-11. It was much closer in the second set, but it was Waverly who won again by a score of 25-21.

At the net, the Vikings finished with 10 blocks and a.266 hitting percentage. They also had a 91.8 serving percentage.

Moore led the team with 10 kills, two blocks, six digs and one assist, while Jolee Wiese had five blocks, one kill and one dig. Earning three kills, three blocks, two aces and four digs was Kassebaum and Dicke finished with six kills and seven digs.

In the back row, Rowley kept the team in system with 20 assists and seven digs.

The final match of the tournament for Waverly was against Crete. The Vikings were able to make quick of the Cardinals knocking them off 25-11 and 25-18.

It was another solid match for Waverly who had 35 digs and a 91.7 serving percentage. They also dominated in the kill category racking up 24 and a .354 hitting percentage.

Leading the team in kills with nine while also recording one ace, one block and seven digs was Moore and Dicke had seven kills, one ace, one block, four digs and one assist. Getting three kills, two aces and one dig was Kassebaum.

Rowley patrolled the back row with 21 assists, four digs and one block and the senior Wiese had four kills.

The Vikings only loss on the week came against Bennington in the opening round of the Aurora Tournament.

It was the Badgers who threw the first punch in the match winning 25-18 and then Waverly responded by pulling out the second set by a score of 25-15. In the winner take all third set, Bennington grabbed a six point win over the Vikings 25-19.

In terms of hitting percentage, both teams were even with a .216. The big difference in the match was the Badgers had nine aces whereas Waverly only had two.

Having a great match was Renae Landon with six kills, eight blocks and three digs and freshman Aubrie Lierman picked up three kills and had three blocks. Rowley earned 29 assists, 12 digs and three blocks from the setter position.

Pacing the team with 11 kills, four blocks and 14 digs was Moore and Kassebaum had five kills, three blocks, three digs and one ace.

This week the Vikings are taking part in the Lincoln Northeast Volleyball Tournament on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. The tournament starts at 4 p.m. on Friday and at 9 a.m. on Saturday.