WAVERLY – For the first time on the season, the Waverly girls tennis team picked up a dual victory when they knocked off Lincoln Northwest 9-1 on March 28 at home. The Vikings were also swept by Ralston on the road later in the week on March 30.

“The players improved a lot this week over last week in terms of confidence and fundamentals,” Waverly Head Coach Tammy Tegler said. “It was nice to get a win over LNW and all players logged at least one win on the day. Against Ralston we played a little too tentatively in the wind, so we’re looking forward to getting more wind practices in.”

Kicking things off for Waverly with a dominant 8-1 victory in No. 1 doubles were Mallory Kreikemeier and Reagan Landis. Picking up an 8-2 win in No. 3 doubles were Maddy Brunssen and Sophie Johnson.

In No. 2 doubles, Seanna MacDonald and Chloe King earned an 8-4 decision and Camryn Happold and Sehren Carlson held on for an 8-6 victory in No. 4 doubles.

Picking up 8-0 sweeps in the singles against the Falcons were Johnson in No. 2 singles, Landis in No. 4 Singles and King in No. 5 singles. In No. 3 singles, Kreikemeier earned an 8-3 decision and Brunssen and MacDonald won 8-4.

Against Ralston, Brunssen lost a close 8-6 decision in No. 1 singles. That was followed up by Johnson and Kreikemeier falling 8-2 and 8-4 in No. 2 and No. 3 singles.

Losing by 8-3, 8-5 and 8-4 decisions in No. 4, No.5 and No.6 singles were Landis, King and Carlson.

In a back-and-forth battle in the No. 1 doubles, Kreikemeier and Landis ended up on the wrong end in an 8-6 defeat. Falling 8-5 in No. 2 doubles were MacDonald and King. Brunssen and Happold dropped an 8-4 decision in No. 3 doubles.

Waverly had a quadrangular with Omaha Gross Catholic, Norris and Platteview on April 3 and were at Doane College for a dual with Crete on April 4. They will be competing at the Columbus High Invite at 9 a.m. on April 6.