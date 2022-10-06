Waverly peaking at right time on tennis court

WAVERLY- The Waverly Boys Tennis Team is starting to play some of their best tennis of the year when it matters the most. This week the Vikings took third place at the Beatrice Invite on Sept. 30 and lost 6-3 to a good Elkhorn team in a dual on Sept. 29.

“Overall, we were very excited with what we saw this week,” Waverly Head Coach Tammy Tegler said. “After a tough loss early in the week to Skutt, we bounced back and did well against Elkhorn and then performed very well at the Beatrice Invite. All players have made tremendous improvements in just the last week alone in terms of attitude, mentality and fundamentals.”

At the Beatrice Invite, the top finisher was Royce Klucas in No. 2 doubles. The sophomore took home first place from the invite with a 5-0 record.

Going 4-1 on the day at No. 2 doubles were Chase McInteer and Isaac Clarke. That was good enough to get the duo second place.

Also getting a silver medal was Grey Klucas in No. 1 singles with a 3-2 record.

Tyler McElhose and Landon Scott ended up getting fourth place at No. 2 doubles. They finished the tournament with a 1-4 mark.

In a dual at home with Elkhorn, Grey and Royce Klucas were able to get the Vikings off to a good start. Picking up an 8-3 win in No. 1 singles was Grey Klucas and Royce Klucas knocked off his opponent in No.2 singles 8-1.

The only other win on the day for Waverly came from McInteer and Clarke with an 8-2 victory in No. 2 doubles.

Losing some close 8-6 matches were McElhose in No. 3 singles, Grey Klucas and Aidan Jespersen in No. 3 doubles and McElhose and Scott in No. 2 doubles. Getting beat 8-2 in No. 5 and No. 6 singles were McInteer and Clarke.

In No. 4 singles, Scott couldn’t overcome a slow start and as a result, lost 8-1.

On Monday, Waverly had another tough dual at Omaha Skutt. The Skyhawks showed why they are one of the best teams in Class B with an 8-1 victory.

The only win for the Vikings on the day came at No. 3 doubles from Grey Klucas and Jespersen with an 8-1 decision.

Losing by identical scores of 8-3 were McInteer and Clarke at No.2 doubles, McElhose and Scott at No. 1 doubles, Clarke at No. 6 singles and McElhose at No. 3 singles.

In No. 1 singles, Grey Klucas was shut out 8-0 and Jespersen lost 8-1 at No. 2 singles.

Rounding out the dual were Scott at No. 4 singles and McInteer at No. 5 singles. Scott was defeated 8-5 and McInteer lost 8-1.

This week the Vikings took on Beatrice at home on Oct. 4. They play Lincoln Northwest at 4 p.m. in their final regular season match at home on Oct. 6.