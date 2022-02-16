Waverly middle schoolers design winning Future Cities

WAVERLY – The year is 2121, and the world’s energy reserves are plentiful, public transportation is accessible at the touch of a button, and local economies are self-sustaining.
This is the utopia imagined and designed by a group of Waverly Middle School eighth graders who took home first place at the Nebraska Regional Future City Competition in late January. It was the first time Waverly students had participated in the competition, and the team is in the middle of two weekends of virtual presentations as part of the national competition.
The team, made up of seven High Ability Learners (HAL) students at WMS, impressed judges with their futuristic diorama that depicts a Montana city, named Wiltshire, 100 years from the present day.
“It’s been a monumental task, and it’s been a ton of work,” HAL Coordinator Laurie Little said of the project. “But their commitment has been second to none. They’ve just done everything right.”
The team includes Zoe Bevans, Lauren Culver, Delaney Kutschara, Jaden Ragsdale, Laila Trout, Payton Veik and Payton Vorderstrasse.
Each team at the competition was tasked with designing a city that operates under the principles of a circular economy, which aims to avoid waste by creating energy and food out of reusable materials. Only recycled materials were allowed in the project, and each team was limited to a $100 budget.
Little said the team didn’t know what a circular economy was when they started the project in August.
“We had to Google it,” said team member Payton Veik.
But the team did hours of research, spent many Saturdays at school pushing forward on the project and came in over their holiday break to put in some work. Along with the diorama, the team was required to write a 1,500-word essay, devise a project plan and record a seven-minute video presentation.
“I think I missed around two months of P.E. for this,” team member Lauren Culver said.
In Wiltshire, gardens and farms are perched on top of skyscrapers, solar panels and a wind turbine capture natural energy and “biocenters” filter sewage and solid waste to turn it into hydropower. Culver was the mastermind behind Wiltshire’s renewable energy system, which she said can power the entire city.
“I also researched that if every single city in the world (powered itself) like that, you’d have 1,750 terawatts of electricity, which is 350 times more than the Hoover Dam,” Culver said.
The wealth of clean energy powers a tubular bullet train that weaves through the city’s high-rises and can reach speeds of up to 220 miles per hour. The train was modeled after the Japanese Shinkansen high-speed railway.
Perhaps the most imaginative application of green energy in Wiltshire is its car-less personal transportation system, which relies on drone-delivered Segway scooters that are summoned using a smartphone app. That transit solution was the brainchild of Veik, who said such bizarre ideas were inherent to the project.
“We had to include some futuristic characteristics, because this is supposed to take place 100 years into the future,” Veik said. “So there’s definitely going to be some of those out-there ideas.”
To build the model, the team was restricted to using recycled materials – it features real greenery, spray foam that models groundcover and glass spheres removed from snow globes that operate as the city’s biocenters.
The wind turbine is one of two moving parts in the city and was built using a hidden battery pack that powers a tiny motor. The other moving part is a satellite receiver that changes direction based on the location of a satellite hanging above the city. The receiver was repurposed from a doll set backdrop.
Little said the exhaustive details were the result of months of planning and research. And missing P.E. class.
“It’s been a lot in the making, and I’m super proud of all of them,” Little said.
Now that the regional presentation is behind them, the eighth-graders can look back on their accomplishment and think about the effort that went into their first-place finish.
Or not.
“It’s going to be the most satisfying when we don’t have to look at this again,” Culver said.
The eighth-graders weren’t Waverly’s only successful Future City planners. The seventh-grade team came in second in their competition with Cloud City, Colo. Their energy source comes from transforming waste into “power pellets.” Cotton balls cover much of the city to represent a snowy landscape.
The team said they could attribute their second-place finish in their first year of competition to their preparedness and teamwork.
“I think just the work and how we held ourselves during the presentation part of it, I think was a huge factor,” team member Laila Cardenas said.
They said a more tropical location would be better for their next future city. Little’s cotton ball supply is now empty.
The seventh-grade team included Cardenas, Lilly Hannah, Kolbee Kroemer and Karigan Spier.
Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.