Waverly middle schoolers design winning Future Cities

Perhaps the most imaginative application of green energy in Wiltshire is its car-less personal transportation system, which relies on drone-delivered Segway scooters that are summoned using a smartphone app. That transit solution was the brainchild of Veik, who said such bizarre ideas were inherent to the project.

“We had to include some futuristic characteristics, because this is supposed to take place 100 years into the future,” Veik said. “So there’s definitely going to be some of those out-there ideas.”

To build the model, the team was restricted to using recycled materials – it features real greenery, spray foam that models groundcover and glass spheres removed from snow globes that operate as the city’s biocenters.

The wind turbine is one of two moving parts in the city and was built using a hidden battery pack that powers a tiny motor. The other moving part is a satellite receiver that changes direction based on the location of a satellite hanging above the city. The receiver was repurposed from a doll set backdrop.

Little said the exhaustive details were the result of months of planning and research. And missing P.E. class.