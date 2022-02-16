Waverly library celebrates 10 years of community impact

WAVERLY – It started with a book club.
Ten years ago, its members wondered why Waverly didn’t have a library of its own. Bruce Sedivy said the book club learned it was because local residents have access to Lincoln City Libraries through funding from the City of Waverly.
“And it was like, ‘well, we still should have one out here,’” Sedivy said.
This month, the Waverly Community Library is celebrating its 10-year anniversary. And while that number has Sedivy – now the library board’s president – wondering where the time went, he’s proud of the library’s impact on the city.
“We’re very excited how well it’s been received and how it’s growing,” Sedivy said.
He’s sunk a lot of time into the library since it opened, and it has become one of his top priorities since he retired from teaching in Waverly’s school district after 29 years. He said he often gets called on to handle library maintenance projects – but he doesn’t mind.
“It’s kind of like when you adopt a child, it becomes yours and you look out for it. So, this is my baby here,” Sedivy said.
Sedivy is one of several volunteers who have served as the library board’s president – he said Murleen Bellinger and Kris Bohac have held the position, and might again one day.
“We kind of keep passing it around,” he said.
He also mentioned Lynn Wallasky, Shirley Rine, Gayle Heiden, Jo Ann Dexter and current librarian Lisa Westerholt as people instrumental to the library’s history. But he said the library board is open to adding new members.
“Some of us are getting to the point now, where it's like, you know, we've done this for 10 years,” Sedivy said. “It'd be nice if we could spread the wealth and the enjoyment out to other people, too.”
The library continues to see more visitors year after year, Sedivy said. It’s just a matter of getting the library’s name out there.
“We still get people that come in and say ‘I didn’t know there was a library in Waverly,’” Sedivy said.
But the library benefits from its location right inside the front doors of the Waverly Community Foundation Building, which provides easy advertising.
“We get people who come to the foundation and discover the library,” Sedivy said, “and we have people that come to the library and say, how do you rent (the community center)? So, it's been a good marriage in that way."
The library’s stock has grown so much in the past decade that it’s close to overflowing with books. A rack is placed outside the library’s doors during open hours, loaded with books that are free to take.
One day, he hopes that the community center will expand to the north, to add a second entrance and more space for the library, which was fashioned out of two combined storage rooms. The Waverly Community Foundation’s board is open to the idea, Sedivy said, but such an expansion would likely be far down the road.
Right now, Sedivy said he’s content with the library’s current setup, which has allowed for numerous community events over the years. The library puts on programs like its annual Fourth of July spelling bee and the Holiday Tour of Homes fundraiser, a ticketed event that puts Waverly homeowners’ Christmas decor on display. The tour has raised over $25,000 for the library since its inception.
Other programs include a robotics club, bridge and pitch meetings, a kids’ story time and a summer reading program.
“It’s basically if we get some volunteers that are passionate about something, we run with it,” Sedivy said.
The more programs offered by the library, the more people it can reach with books and literature. As a former speech, drama and English teacher, Sedivy thinks reading is especially meaningful for young people who can learn from books and libraries.
“They say that you're the same person in 10 years that you are now except for the people you meet and the books you read,” Sedivy said.
The Waverly Community Library’s 10-year anniversary open house will take place Feb. 27 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Waverly Community Foundation Building. Local author and photographer Matt Steinhausen will speak, and artwork from Waverly Middle School students will be on display.
Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.