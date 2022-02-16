Waverly library celebrates 10 years of community impact

“We kind of keep passing it around,” he said.

He also mentioned Lynn Wallasky, Shirley Rine, Gayle Heiden, Jo Ann Dexter and current librarian Lisa Westerholt as people instrumental to the library’s history. But he said the library board is open to adding new members.

“Some of us are getting to the point now, where it's like, you know, we've done this for 10 years,” Sedivy said. “It'd be nice if we could spread the wealth and the enjoyment out to other people, too.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The library continues to see more visitors year after year, Sedivy said. It’s just a matter of getting the library’s name out there.

“We still get people that come in and say ‘I didn’t know there was a library in Waverly,’” Sedivy said.

But the library benefits from its location right inside the front doors of the Waverly Community Foundation Building, which provides easy advertising.

“We get people who come to the foundation and discover the library,” Sedivy said, “and we have people that come to the library and say, how do you rent (the community center)? So, it's been a good marriage in that way."