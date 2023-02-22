BEATRICE — Heading into Subdistricts, the Waverly boys basketball team was able to pick up a 55-46 victory over Class B No. 10 Beatrice on the road on Feb. 17. The win also gave the Vikings a winning record for the regular season at 11-10.

There was plenty of excitement in the first quarter of action as Preston Harms beat the buzzer with a three to pull Waverly with two at 10-8. The Vikings got rolling on offense in the second quarter with 15 points to go up 23-20 at halftime.

The game remained tight throughout the third with both teams playing good defense. In the end, it was Waverly who outscored the Orangemen 10-8 to take a 33-28 lead going to the final frame.

In the fourth, Waverly got hot with 22 points. This helped the Vikings extend their lead to nine points in the end and pick up a quality victory going into the postseason.

Waverly was on fire from three in the contest knocking down 71% from behind the arc and 48% from the field. They also pulled down 22 rebounds, 11 assists and had four steals.

Leading the Viking with a game high 27 points was Sam Schernikau and both AJ Heffelfinger and Preston Harms dropped in 11. Finishing with four points scored was Carter Gullion and Cooper Skrobecki put up two.

Earlier in the week, Waverly made up a game at home against Class B No. 7 York on Feb. 14. The Vikings ended up losing the contest by a final of 60-54.

To start the game, both teams were evenly matched with the score 14-14 at the end of the first. Things changed in the second as the Dukes went on a 14-8 scoring run to go up 28-22 at the half.

The solid second for York was followed up with them putting up 17 points compared to 11 for Waverly in the third. As a result, the Vikings deficit grew to 45-33 with one quarter remaining.

In the final frame, Waverly ended up scoring 21 points to trim their deficit down to six points by the final buzzer.

Schernikau paced the Vikings with 15 points and AJ Heffelfinger dropped in 10. Scoring nine points were Harms and Skrobecki, Kalev Allick had three and Brennan Miller finished with two.

Waverly is the top seed in the B-2 Subdistrict Tournament at Waverly High School. The Vikings take on the winner of Nebraska City and Plattsmouth at 6 p.m. at home on Feb. 23.