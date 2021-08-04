Waverly juniors win class B state at home

WAVERLY – Waverly Empire Netting and Fencing junior varsity Class B state win was awesome, but also exhausting, Head Coach Taylor Wyatt said.
It was exhausting because the team lost to Beatrice 5-2 in the second game of the tournament sending them to the losers bracket. It was awesome because the team came back to beat Beatrice 11-3 in the championship game after forcing another game to win the state title on their own turf.
“It was dramatic and exhausting,” Wyatt said. “It was just great, those guys deserved it big time.”
Waverly opened up the tournament in their first game on July 17 with a 5-0 shutout win over Arlington sending them to the second game on July 18 against Beatrice which put Waverly in the losers bracket.
“Honestly, I thought we deserved to win,” Wyatt said. “We caught a lot of bad breaks.”
Waverly then blazed through the loser’s bracket starting with a 4-0 win over Chadron on July 19, a 8-0 win over Pierce on July 20 and an 11-10 win over their previous opponent Beatrice on July 21 forcing a second game later that afternoon for the trophy.
The 11-10 win did not come easily, Wyatt said.
“That third and fourth inning of the first game of the championship day, we played the worst innings that we probably played all year,” he said.
Before starting the bottom of the fifth inning, Waverly was down 8-0. Beatrice had dominated the game with three runs in the third, two runs in the fourth and three runs in the fifth.
Because of legion rules, if a team is down by eight runs by the bottom of the fifth the mercy rule goes into effect and the game ends.
“If we didn›t score, the game was going to be over,” Wyatt said.
And the junior varsity’s chance of becoming state champions would be over. Except, that’s not what happened.
Waverly came back to life in the bottom of the fifth with Carson Vachal hitting a double and scoring after a triple from Nolan Maahs. Brody Philips walked to third with Maahs remaining at third base.
Owen Carrillio walked up to the plate and singled, sending Maahs home for Waverly’s second run of the game and Philips to second. Trey Jackson then singled and pushed to second on the throw with Philips crossing home plate for a score of 8-3. Carrillo ended up at third.
Jarrett Ballinger then hit a groundout sending Carrillo home and Jackson to third. The seventh batter of the half inning was Garrett Rine who also grounded out but sent Jackson home making the score 8-5.
Waverly was back in it.
Beatrice responded with two runs in the top of the sixth making the game 10-5. Waverly didn’t score in the bottom of the sixth, and held Beatrice scoreless in the top of the seventh.
Waverly had one more chance to force the extra game and compete in the championship against their rival. In the final half inning of regulation, Waverly scored six runs. Phillips opened the inning with a pop fly which Beatrice fumbled. Carrillo walked, moving Phillips to second. Jackson singled, sending Phillips home and Carrillo to second. Ballinger hit a ground ball which Beatrice bobbled, loading the bases with Jackson at second and Carrillo at third.
Leininger hit a single and sent Carrillio home and advancing Jackson and Ballinger with the bases still loaded. A walk scored Jackson. Maahs was hit by a pitch resulting in Ballinger scoring followed by Phillips who walked, sending Von Busch forward and tying the game at 10 a piece. Axmann scored on a passed ball.
Waverly used the momentum throughout the rest of the state tournament.
“Sometimes those bad luck bounces pay you back when you least expect it,” Wyatt said.
With this win under their belt, Waverly juniors played Beatrice again later that afternoon. By the third inning, Waverly had scored nine runs to Beatrice’s three runs. Beatrice was unable to score again for the remaining three innings causing Waverly juniors to win 11-3 in six innings.
“There's two things that can really motivate you and one is this type of thing, winning and proving it to yourself, and everybody else,” Wyatt said. “The second is having your heart broken, and not wanting it to happen again.”
Elsie Stormberg is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at elsie.stormberg@wahoonewspaper.com.