Waverly juniors win class B state at home

Before starting the bottom of the fifth inning, Waverly was down 8-0. Beatrice had dominated the game with three runs in the third, two runs in the fourth and three runs in the fifth.

Because of legion rules, if a team is down by eight runs by the bottom of the fifth the mercy rule goes into effect and the game ends.

“If we didn›t score, the game was going to be over,” Wyatt said.

And the junior varsity’s chance of becoming state champions would be over. Except, that’s not what happened.

Waverly came back to life in the bottom of the fifth with Carson Vachal hitting a double and scoring after a triple from Nolan Maahs. Brody Philips walked to third with Maahs remaining at third base.

Owen Carrillio walked up to the plate and singled, sending Maahs home for Waverly’s second run of the game and Philips to second. Trey Jackson then singled and pushed to second on the throw with Philips crossing home plate for a score of 8-3. Carrillo ended up at third.