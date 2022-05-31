Waverly juniors pick up two wins to start season

WAVERLY – The Waverly Empire Junior Legion baseball team was able to get off to a 2-1 start to the 2022 season with wins over Norfolk 10-5 and Schafers (Lincoln East) 16-5 on May 28. Empire lost their opening game of the season at Platteview on May 27, 8-1.

Against Norfolk in their first game Saturday, Waverly took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Garrett Rine started the game off with a triple to left and then Brody Phillips singled up the middle while another run came across on an error.

After Norfolk scored one run in the third, Empire tacked on three runs in the fourth, two in the fifth and three in the seventh. The Panthers scratched across four runs in their last at-bat, but it wasn’t enough to make the comeback.

Finishing with three hits and three RBI in the win was Rine. Hunter Thoms had one hit and drove in two runs while Phillips, Nolan Maahs and Zach Schawang all had two hits and one RBI. Coming through with one hit apiece were Nate Leininger and Bruin Sampson.

Waverly followed up their first win of the year with a convincing victory over Schafers by 11 runs. Similar to the Norfolk game, the scoring started early and often for Empire.

In the bottom of the first Waverly was able to plate five runs. Their at-bat started with back-to-back singles from Rine and Thoms.

A fielder’s choice moved both runners up to second and third and then an error brought in Rine and a single from Leininger drove in Thoms. Later in the inning, an error on a hit by Maahs scored the third run of the contest.

With the bases loaded and two outs, the Spartans struggled walking one batter and then hitting the next one which increased Waverly’s advantage up to five.

Empire would score in every inning in the victory with three more runs in the second, three in the third and five in the bottom of the fourth as the 10-run rule came into effect.

Leininger came up with four hits and three RBI to lead Waverly with the bats. Elijah Russel had two hits and three runs batted in, Maahs finished with one hit and two RBI and Tyler Wiexelman, Claycomb, Sampson, Rine and Brody Phillips all finished with one RBI.

Claycomb started the game on the mound and pitched 3.1 innings with two earned runs given up and four strikeouts. Going 0.2 innings in relief with no runs given up was Thoms.

Empire didn’t start the season the way they wanted to with a quiet offensive performance against Platteview on Friday. As a result, Waverly ended up falling by seven runs to the Trojans.

The only run of the game for Empire was in the top of the first. They were able to get a single with no outs from Rine who came around to score on a groundout from Russel.

In the starting role, Sampson pitched two innings, gave up six earned runs and had two strikeouts against Platteview. Russel came on for two innings and had two strikeouts, while Claycomb had three strikeouts in two innings of work on the mound.