Waverly juniors crush Crete in home contest

WAVERLY- The Waverly Empire junior legion put a crooked number up on Crete as they on to win by a final of 16-1 over the Cardinals on May 31. In another solid performance on June 1, Waverly wasn’t able to knock off Hickman as they fell by a final of 9-7.

A majority of the damage done by Empire in the victory over Crete came in the bottom of the second inning, where they exploded for 12 runs.

After Tyler Wiexelman was walked, Schmidt singled to left field and Hunter Thoms reached first on a bunt that loaded the bases. A walk and a hit by pitch by Crete in the next two at-bats drove in two more runs and made a 2-0 lead a 4-0 advantage.

Three singles in a row from Nate Leininger, Bruin Sampson, and Nolan Maahs scored four more runs. Later in the inning, Maahs was able to use his speed on the base pads when a passed ball at home allowed him to score from third.

With a 9-0 lead, Empire got doubles from Schmidt and Elijah Russel and a single from Brody Phillips that scored four more runs.

The final run of the inning came on a fielder’s choice from Humphrey. That scored Russel from third and made the score 14-0.

Empire was able to tack on two more runs in the third as they went on to win by 15 runs in four innings.

Coming up with two hits and three RBIs was Leininger and Russel, while Schmidt, Phillips, and Sampson both drove in two runs. Maahs, Schawang, and Humphrey all had one RBI.

Sampson pitched four innings, gave up no earned runs, and had eight strikeouts. Pitching one inning with three strikeouts was Schmidt.

The next day Waverly was back in action against a solid Hickman squad. Empire fell behind 5-0 early but made things interesting late with three runs in a two run loss.

In the top of the second Sampson was able to lead things off for Waverly with a double. An error on a hit from Maahs to second allowed him to score and made the score 6-1 in favor of Hickman.

Empire followed up their one run in the second, with three runs scored in the third. The first run was platted on a single from Sampson to center and then Leininger scored on a passed ball.

With runners on second and third, Schawang grounded into a fielder’s choice that scored Maahs and made it a 7-4 deficit for Waverly.

In the bottom of the sixth, Hickman had the bases loaded and then hit back-to-back batters cutting their lead down to 9-6. After a strikeout was recorded, Thoms scored on a passed ball at home.

Coming up with one RBI was Russel, Phillips, Sampson, Maahs, and Schawang. Schmidt started the game pitching and went two innings with six earned runs given up, Hunter Claycomb went three innings with three earned runs given up and one strikeout and Thoms pitched one inning with no earned runs given up.

Waverly played at Nebraska City on June 7. They will be co-hosting a tournament with Ashland from June 10 through June 12.