Waverly High School to host national rodeo queen competition

WAVERLY — Instead of students with backpacks and books, Waverly High School will be hosting 43 high school students competing for a crown July 16 through July 18.

The National High School Finals Rodeo competitions will be held in Lancaster County from July 18 to July 24. Waverly High School was selected to hold portions of the rodeo queen competition at the beginning of the major event due to its proximity to the hub of the event, the Lancaster Event Center (LEC), and the school’s auditorium, NHSFR queen committee volunteer Madison Clark said.

The location for the national competition is set years in advance, similar to the Olympics. Lancaster County was selected for last year and this year, but because of the pandemic Lincoln will only host it in 2021.

“Last year because of COVID, they couldn't hold it so I know that they're really excited to have it this summer,” Clark, of Wellfleet, said.

“It (the competition) is kind of like the Miss America competition where they go up and say like this Nebraska, or this is Texas,” Clark said. “It runs really similar to a normal pageant, but the main difference is that they're representing rodeo. Rodeo is every girl's platform.”