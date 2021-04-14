Waverly High School stadium begins construction

WAVERLY – After the Waverly Track and Field Invitational on Friday, Head Coach Brian Benson tore off a chunk of 21-year-old track and handed it to a few of his seniors encouraging them to take it home.

This seems like an unorthodox gesture for a track and field coach to do, but this invitational, in which the girls track and field team were champions and the boys track team came in runner up, was the very last event to ever happen on the old track.

“It was a little surreal,” Benson said.

Not only because it was the very last event, but also because Benson started with the high school in 1998, the first year the new Waverly High School was in operation after previously being located at what is now Waverly Intermediate School. Benson actually witnessed the track and field being put in.

In September of 1996, the District 145 Board of Education passed a bond issue for the construction of the new high school facility and purchase of the 80-acre site in the amount of $10,640,000, District 145 Business Manager Robin Hoffman said.